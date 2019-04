Mikolaj Skrzypczak is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Originally from Poland, Mikolaj Skrzypczak started his journey with wine in 2010 when he used to manage a bar in Notting Hill.

He did the WSET Advanced in 2013 and since 2014 has been Head Sommelier of the Michelin starred Trishna Restaurant.