DWWA Regional Chair for Greece & Cyprus: Nico Manessis

Nico Manessis is Regional Chair for Greece and Cyprus at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Nico Manessis

Nico Manessis is an expert on the wines of his native Greece and is the author of three wine books. He spends several months each year in the Greek vineyards, which he writes about and films for his site Greekwineworld.gr. He also co-produced the award-winning documentary Pelican’s Watch about Santorini.

Manessis teaches at the College of Crete, Greece, and at the Université du Vin, Suze la Rousse, France. He is also a member of the Académie Internationale du Vin.

Follow Nico on Twitter at @n_manessis or visit his website Greek Wine World