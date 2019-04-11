DWWA judge profile: Peter Wallbridge

Peter Wallbridge is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Peter Wallbridge

Peter Wallbridge currently works as a Buyer for Spain and South America for Enotria, drawing on his extensive knowledge of Spain and the Spanish culture.

Previously, he ran his own business distributing premium wines to the on trade as well as hosting and organising private events and winery tours.

Between 2007 and 2011, Peter worked at various producers around the world in a winemaking capacity. He has a good background in the production of wine thanks to his BSc Viticulture & Oenology. As part of his studies, he was published in the American Journal of Enology in the USA and contributed to Spanish magazines, such as Insight and Ocio in Andalucia.

He joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.