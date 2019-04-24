DWWA Judge profile: Ruth Spivey

Ruth Spivey is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ruth Spivey

Ruth Spivey has spent the last seven years working in food and wine in London following a ten year career as a fashion model living and working all over the world. From 2008 she worked for Anthony Demetre and Will Smith (Arbutus/Wild Honey). WSET exams followed whilst Ruth worked her way around the wine trade – retail, on-trade supply and as an in-house buyer.

Freelance from 2013, she set up the speed tasting night FLIGHT CLUB and opened her own street food wine bar, STREET VIN. The same year she created the first of an ongoing series of consumer tastings – WINE CAR BOOT – to promote London’s independent wine shops. She has written the opening lists for Stevie Parle’s last two restaurants, Rotorino and Craft London. As a writer she has been published in ES, Elle Wedding, INstyle, Noble Rot, Red Magazine, Town & Country, Peninsula Magazine and The Guardian. Most recently she was shortlisted in the GQ Food & Drink Awards for Best Sommelier and in early 2016 was named as ‘One to Watch’ in About Time Magazine.

