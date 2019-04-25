DWWA judge profile: Simon Taylor

Simon Taylor is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Simon Taylor

Simon Taylor studied history of art and spent 23 years at Sotheby’s as a picture expert and their European deputy managing director before switching careers. He gave up the big salary to found Stone, Vine & Sun, a mail order wine merchant specialising in Languedoc-Roussillon, Rhône, South Africa and South America. Taylor makes as many overseas trips as he can afford in order to prospect for new wines.

Simon Taylor was first a judge at the DWWA in 2006.