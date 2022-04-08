DWWA judge profile: Sonal Holland MW

Sonal Holland MW, India's first and only Master of Wine, is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards

Sonal Holland MW

Sonal Holland is India’s first and as of yet, only Master of Wine. An award-winning media broadcaster and an in-demand speaker, she has diversified entrepreneurial ventures in education, international consultancy, events, retail and imports of wine.

Her eponymous Wine Academy has won the Domain Leadership award for its world-class online wine courses.

She is currently the Programme Ambassador for South Australian wines in India and consults the California Wine Institute on an India expansion programme.

Sonal has been featured among the Top 50 Most Powerful Women and the 100 Most Influential People in Indian Luxury, every year since 2016. Her wine columns have been featured in several newspaper, trade and lifestyle publications, both in India and overseas.

Her Youtube channel Sonal Holland Wine TV has been awarded for its pioneering work and most innovative content in wine education and entertainment.

Sonal has been a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards for several years and joins the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2022.