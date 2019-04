Sue Daniels is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sue Daniels

Sue Daniels is Marks & Spencer’s winemaker for Champagne/sparkling, fortified, Spain, Portugal, England, Burgundy and South Africa. She has looked after sparkling and fortified wines for Marks & Spencer since 1996, and is currently studying for her Master of Wine.

Sue Daniels was first a judge at the DWWA in 2006.