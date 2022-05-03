DWWA judge profile: Ulf Sjödin MW

Ulf Sjödin MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.

Ulf Sjödin MW

Ulf Sjödin MW originally worked in chemical engineering, holding a masters in the subject, but switched to marketing when he joined the wine trade in 1996. He worked for importer and producer V&S, where he held the position as PR manager for 13 years. After a period as a self-employed consultant on pricing and market analysis, Ulf joined the Swedish retail monopoly Systembolaget in 2010 to become head of category management, a position he holds today.

In 2007, Ulf became the first Master of Wine in Sweden, receiving awards for best tasting paper, best paper on viticulture and best total result on the MW exam.

Ulf Sjödin MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2013.