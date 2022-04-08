DWWA Judge profile: Vincent Gasnier MS

Vincent Gasnier MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Vincent Gasnier MS

Vincent Gasnier MS was born in 1974 in the Loire wine country, and trained in some of the best restaurants in Paris before moving to the UK. In 1996, Gasnier joined the staff of the newly-opened Hotel du Vin in Winchester, being named UK Sommelier of the Year in 1997.

Since 2000, Gasnier has been Managing Director of his own wine consultancy company, VincentGasnier.co.uk, through which he is a wine buyer and sommelier for many hotels and restaurants, and also manages cellars for private clients, hosts events and appears on TV shows. Gasnier is the author of Drinks and How to Choose Wine.

Vincent was first a DWWA judge in 2009.