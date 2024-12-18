DWWA judge profile: Yannick Benjamin

Yannick Benjamin is a judge at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Yannick Benjamin

Yannick has achieved the esteemed title of Sommelier of the Year, as acknowledged by the prestigious Michelin Guide. Yannick, a sommelier based in New York City, is the co-founder of Contento Restaurant in East Harlem and Beaupierre Wines & Spirits in Hell’s Kitchen. Beaupierre, a family business, is led by Hell’s Kitchen natives of French descent. Distinguished from other NYC-based wine shops, Beaupierre upholds family-oriented values and serves as a community hub for inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability.

Yannick is also a co-founder of Wine on Wheels, uniting wine enthusiasts and sommeliers for charitable endeavors. Despite a life-changing car accident in 2003 that left him paralyzed, Yannick pursued his dreams, attending college and becoming a sommelier. His early professional experiences include working at renowned establishments like Le Cirque, Jean-Georges, Felidia, and Atelier at the Ritz Carlton.

Yannick and his partners established Contento with the ethos “accessible for all.” The restaurant exemplifies quality hospitality with an inclusive approach. Yannick has been featured among Wine Enthusiast’s Top 40 under 40 and named Person of the Year by New Mobility Magazine in 2017.

Yannick has served as the resident sommelier on the radio show “On The Town with Michael Riedel” on AM 970 The Answer and appeared on major networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS. In 2015, he was featured in “Uncorked,” a documentary series on Esquire TV.

Jancis Robinson of the Financial Times referred to Yannick as “the new star of New York’s gastronomic firmament,” and The Wine Spectator highlighted his ability to showcase a “kinder, gentler side of the profession.” Yannick’s journey and the success of Wheeling Forward, an organization he supports, have been featured in major publications. In 2021, Yannick was recognized as Sommelier/Wine Director of The Year at the Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards.

