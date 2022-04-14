DWWA judge profile: Ken Man

Ken Man, Fine Wine Specialist at Ginsberg+Chan, is a new judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022

Ken Man

Ken Man is the Fine Wine Specialist at Ginsberg+Chan, Hong Kong. On behalf of his clients, he sources rare, distinctive and mature fine wines from the classic regions, especially from Burgundy, Bordeaux, Champagne and Rhone.

He began his career in the UK at Majestic Wines, before becoming an on-trade specialist for Coe Vintners.

He relocated to Hong Kong in 2016 to work at a luxury fine wine and lifestyle magazine, organising major events for the publication before moving into his current role.

Ken was judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019 and joins the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2022.