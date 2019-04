Martin Tickle is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Martin Tickle

Martin Tickle joined the wine trade in 2002, working for Majestic Wine. He is currently the Fine Wine Buyer for Jeroboams Wine Merchants, with a particular focus on the wines of Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne.

Martin joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.