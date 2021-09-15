{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MTY2NDNlMzA5YjM1ZWFlYjUwYTM4ZDZlZmY3YmE0NTQxNzI1YzZjOGJmNjY3MzhhNzgxMjNiZjAzOGQ0YjIxNg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Best English still wines to try

Toast the end of summer with some of our top-scoring still English wines tasted in the last six months, including a selection of value picks, available for under £15 per bottle.
Sylvia Wu Sylvia Wu

In 2020, 36% of the UK’s total wine production was dedicated to still wines, according to the latest WineGB Industry Survey, which marks significant growth from 2019’s 28%.

From England’s potential ‘poster grape’ Bacchus, to Champagne classics such as Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay, in addition to more obscure cool-climate German varieties, there’s an ever-growing range of quality English still wines that feature aromatic charm and cleansing crisp fruit.

English wine: the facts*

UK sparkling wines map

Planted area: 3,800ha under vine (including estimated plantings in 2021 of 1.4m vines). 98% of the plantings are in England.

Wine production: 8.7million bottles were produced in 2020

Vineyards and wineries: 800 vineyards and 178 wineries

Main growing areas: South East (61.5%), Wessex (12%) and East Anglia (10%) are the top three growing regions.

Styles: Sparkling wines account for 64% of the total production. 36% are still wines (2020). 

Main grape varieties: Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier and Bacchus account for 83% of all plantings.

(*Source: 2019 and 2020 WineGB Industry Survey)

Best English still wines to start the Autumn with:

Gusbourne still wines: the new range tasted

Best English vineyards to visit

