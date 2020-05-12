Exciting Argentinian wines under £25

Argentina’s reputation for high quality Malbec can sometimes draw the focus from the diverse set of wines being produced in the country.

Variety of terrain, from floodplains to mountain heights, has allowed a wide range of other exciting grapes to flourish, and more and more quality examples are available reasonable prices.

Malbec is represented below – how could it not be? – but there are also wines from several other varieties to seek out, including Petit Verdot, Pinot Gris and Torroentes. All the wines were tasted by Decanter‘s expert tasting team.

Exciting Argentinian wines to seek out

