Great value Valpolicella Ripasso reds: Five under £25

Although our judges – Andrew Jefford, Aldo Fiordelli and Michael Garner – found this particular tasting a bit of a ‘mixed bag’, they did observe some of the advantages of Valpolicella Ripasso.

‘Ripasso is a very popular wine and its importance in the landscape of Veronese reds is at its highest peak ever now,’ said Michael Garner.

It is also bit more versatile than amarone, which can be more difficult to match with food, so ripasso remains a useful weapon in the armoury of Veronese reds overall, said the judges.

Another advantage is that ripasso wines do not necessarily need a long time in the cellar.

‘It’s a style that actually isn’t that suitable for ageing for very long, and is usually best enjoyed within two or three years of the vintage,’ Garner confirmed.

The following wines all scored at least 90 points from the panel tasting and are £25 or under.

Find a new wine to try today….

Five great value Valpolicella Ripasso reds to try

{} {"wineId":"38642","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38643","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38645","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38648","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"38650","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You may also like