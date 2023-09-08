National Port Day: Celebrate with these top-scoring Ports

Port will be celebrated across the world on 10th September. National Port Day offers the perfect opportunity to explore the many styles of this famous fortified wine.

In his guide to Port styles Richard Mayson explains that there is a Port for all occasions, if you know what you’re looking for. ‘Often thought of as an after-dinner, fireside drink, Port can be enjoyed in multiple ways depending on the character of the wine,’ he says.

Scroll down to discover 12 top-scoring Ports reviewed by Decanter’s team of experts

Take a look at his ‘Know your Port styles – The Decanter guide’ for a formidable look at the Port pyramid, which explains each different style from white Port (often served with tonic water to make an alternative version of a gin & tonic) through to vintage Port and everything in between. It will point you to the right Port for any occasion, winter or summer.

All Port comes from Portugal’s Douro Valley, which is one of the oldest regulated wine regions in the world, with demarcation dating back to 1756. Given the myriad grape varieties native to Portugal more than 100 different varieties are permitted in port production, but in reality just a handful are used.

For red Ports Touriga Nacional, Tinta Barroca, Tinta Roriz (Tempranillo), Tinto Cão and Touriga Francesa are the key varieties, while for white Ports, Viosinho, Malvasia Fina, Códega and Rabigato are the most common.

Whatever style you prefer, make sure you enjoy a glass on National Port Day.

To get you in the mood, here’s a selection of recently reviewed Ports.

12 top Ports to try on National Port Day

