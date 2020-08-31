Time to try Piedmont’s white wines

Piedmont white wine varieties to try

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but covers some of the most common white varieties grown in Piedmont.

Arneis

Arneis can be floral, nutty or mineral – or a combination of all three. Its home is in the hills of Roero, northwest of Alba on the left bank of the Tanaro river. Arneis wines tend to have crisp acidity and medium body, making them a great match for many different types of food.

Cortese

Cortese produces its best wines in the small DOCG of Gavi, to the south of Alessandria. This area is comprised of 11 communes, and only grapes grown in the commune of Gavi itself can use the title ‘Gavi di Gavi’ on the label. The wines are known for being fruity and floral, sometimes with a bitter grapefruit or almond note, and occasionally a honey or honeydew melon character.

Favorita

Favorita is the local name for Vermentino. Floral and mineral, it is a fresh white full of juicy flavours.

Chardonnay

Chardonnay in Piedmont showcases its higher acidity, mineral alter ego – closer to Puligny or Premier-Cru Chablis in style than the more tropical-fruited Mâconnais.

Timorasso

With high acidity and plenty of weight, this rare indigenous white variety is suprisingly ageable. It can feature a complex array of flavours, from hazelnut and quince to pear, beeswax and wet stone.