Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London

Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2022 – DWWA Award Winners Table

Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world's largest and most influential wine competition, judged by top wine experts from around the globe.

During the Grand Tasting, you’ll have the incredible opportunity to taste the following top awarded Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines from 2022 at the DWWA winners table.

DWWA Award Winners

Producer Wine Medal Score
Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía Imperial Autor, Rioja, Spain 2018 Best in Show 97
Domaine Cauhapé Quintessence du Petit Manseng, Southwest France, France 2017 Best in Show 97
Mandrarossa Fiano, Sicily, Italy 2021 Best in Show 97
Tyrrell's Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2016 Best in Show 97
Viña Tarapacá Gran Reserva Etiqueta Azul, Maipó Valley, Chile 2020 Best in Show 97
Adam-Lieleg Ried Kranachberg Muskateller, Steiermark, Austria 2020 Platinum 97
Attis Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018 Platinum 97
Château Haut-Goujon Cuvée Liberté, Bordeaux, France 2020 Platinum 97
Domaine Allimant-Laugner Gewurztraminer, Alsace, France 2020 Platinum 97
Domaine Badoz Vin Jaune, Jura, France 2015 Platinum 97
Gagliole Balisca, Tuscany, Italy 2018 Platinum 97
Masottina R.D.O. Rive di Ogliano Levante Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto, Italy 2021 Platinum 97
Mazzarosa Vere Novo, Abruzzo, Italy 2020 Platinum 97
Mossi 1558 Impetuoso Classico, Emilia-Romagna, Italy 2019 Platinum 97
Pitticco Migale, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2019 Platinum 97
Villa Maria Keltern Chardonnay, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand 2020 Platinum 97
Viña Leyda Single Vineyard Kadún Sauvignon Gris, San Antonio, Chile 2021 Platinum 97
Vinosia Santandrea, Campania, Italy 2016 Platinum 97
Weinbiet Von Ersten Lagen Weissburgunder-Chardonnay, Pfalz, Germany 2020 Platinum 97
Altanza Rioja, Spain 2015, Gold 96
Anhydrous Icon, Aegean Islands, Greece 2020 Gold 96
Domaine De Sauzet HIC ET NUNC, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2019 Gold 96
Domaine Richeaume Columelle, Provence, France 2019 Gold 96
Marchesi Di Barolo Cannubi, Piedmont, Italy 2018 Gold 96
Martínez Lacuesta Rioja, Spain 2012, Gold 96
Ventisquero Vertice, Colchagua, Chile 2019 Gold 96
Bodega Berroja Berroja, Txacolí de Bizcaia, Spain 2019 Gold 95
Domaine Du Clos Des Aumônes Brut, Loire, France NV Gold 95
Esk Valley Seabed Chardonnay, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand 2019 Gold 95
Jeff Carrel Chatgris, Generic, France NV Gold 95
Myrtoa Ktima Montofoli, Central Greece, Greece 2013 Gold 95
Panizzi Tuscany, Italy 2017, Gold 95
Primula Amanecer Tinta De Toro, Toro, Spain 2019 Gold 95
Protos Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018, Gold 95
San Pedro Cabo De Hornos Cabernet Sauvignon, Cachapoal, Chile 2019 Gold 95
Citari Conchiglia, Lombardy, Italy 2021 Silver 92
Paltrinieri Solco, Emilia-Romagna, Italy 2021 Silver 91
Tenuta Degli Ultimi Niente, Veneto, Italy 2019 Silver 91
Baglio Di Pianetto Fermata 125, Sicily, Italy 2020 Silver 90
Italo Cescon Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021 Silver 90

