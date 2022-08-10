Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2022 – DWWA Award Winners Table
Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the world's largest and most influential wine competition, judged by top wine experts from around the globe.
During the Grand Tasting, you’ll have the incredible opportunity to taste the following top awarded Gold, Platinum and Best in Show wines from 2022 at the DWWA winners table.
DWWA Award Winners
|Producer
|Wine
|Medal
|Score
|Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía
|Imperial Autor, Rioja, Spain 2018
|Best in Show
|97
|Domaine Cauhapé
|Quintessence du Petit Manseng, Southwest France, France 2017
|Best in Show
|97
|Mandrarossa
|Fiano, Sicily, Italy 2021
|Best in Show
|97
|Tyrrell's
|Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2016
|Best in Show
|97
|Viña Tarapacá
|Gran Reserva Etiqueta Azul, Maipó Valley, Chile 2020
|Best in Show
|97
|Adam-Lieleg
|Ried Kranachberg Muskateller, Steiermark, Austria 2020
|Platinum
|97
|Attis
|Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018
|Platinum
|97
|Château Haut-Goujon
|Cuvée Liberté, Bordeaux, France 2020
|Platinum
|97
|Domaine Allimant-Laugner
|Gewurztraminer, Alsace, France 2020
|Platinum
|97
|Domaine Badoz
|Vin Jaune, Jura, France 2015
|Platinum
|97
|Gagliole
|Balisca, Tuscany, Italy 2018
|Platinum
|97
|Masottina
|R.D.O. Rive di Ogliano Levante Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore Rive, Veneto, Italy 2021
|Platinum
|97
|Mazzarosa
|Vere Novo, Abruzzo, Italy 2020
|Platinum
|97
|Mossi 1558
|Impetuoso Classico, Emilia-Romagna, Italy 2019
|Platinum
|97
|Pitticco
|Migale, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2019
|Platinum
|97
|Villa Maria
|Keltern Chardonnay, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand 2020
|Platinum
|97
|Viña Leyda
|Single Vineyard Kadún Sauvignon Gris, San Antonio, Chile 2021
|Platinum
|97
|Vinosia
|Santandrea, Campania, Italy 2016
|Platinum
|97
|Weinbiet
|Von Ersten Lagen Weissburgunder-Chardonnay, Pfalz, Germany 2020
|Platinum
|97
|Altanza
|Rioja, Spain 2015,
|Gold
|96
|Anhydrous
|Icon, Aegean Islands, Greece 2020
|Gold
|96
|Domaine De Sauzet
|HIC ET NUNC, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2019
|Gold
|96
|Domaine Richeaume
|Columelle, Provence, France 2019
|Gold
|96
|Marchesi Di Barolo
|Cannubi, Piedmont, Italy 2018
|Gold
|96
|Martínez Lacuesta
|Rioja, Spain 2012,
|Gold
|96
|Ventisquero
|Vertice, Colchagua, Chile 2019
|Gold
|96
|Bodega Berroja
|Berroja, Txacolí de Bizcaia, Spain 2019
|Gold
|95
|Domaine Du Clos Des Aumônes
|Brut, Loire, France NV
|Gold
|95
|Esk Valley
|Seabed Chardonnay, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand 2019
|Gold
|95
|Jeff Carrel
|Chatgris, Generic, France NV
|Gold
|95
|Myrtoa
|Ktima Montofoli, Central Greece, Greece 2013
|Gold
|95
|Panizzi
|Tuscany, Italy 2017,
|Gold
|95
|Primula
|Amanecer Tinta De Toro, Toro, Spain 2019
|Gold
|95
|Protos
|Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018,
|Gold
|95
|San Pedro
|Cabo De Hornos Cabernet Sauvignon, Cachapoal, Chile 2019
|Gold
|95
|Citari
|Conchiglia, Lombardy, Italy 2021
|Silver
|92
|Paltrinieri
|Solco, Emilia-Romagna, Italy 2021
|Silver
|91
|Tenuta Degli Ultimi
|Niente, Veneto, Italy 2019
|Silver
|91
|Baglio Di Pianetto
|Fermata 125, Sicily, Italy 2020
|Silver
|90
|Italo Cescon
|Pinot Grigio, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021
|Silver
|90