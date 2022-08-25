Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2022 – Important Information
The Venue
The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2022 takes place at The Landmark London, which sits in the heart of central London.
ADDRESS
The Landmark Hotel
222 Marylebone Road
London NW1
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000
www.landmarklondon.co.uk
NEAREST STATIONS
Marylebone
NEAREST STATIONS
Marylebone
EVENT OPENING HOURS
The event takes place on Saturday 5 November from 11am - 5.30pm (Cellar Collection room opens at 10:30am).
Please refer to your selected masterclass time, held throughout the day.
CUSTOMER SUPPORT CENTRE
All tickets are sold via See Tickets website. You can access the See Tickets customer support centre for Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London to access more information including how to book tickets as well as terms and conditions. Alternatively, please email events@decanter.com and we will be happy to help.