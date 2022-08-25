Decanter Fine Wine Encounter London 2022 – Important Information

The Venue

The Decanter Fine Wine Encounter 2022 takes place at The Landmark London, which sits in the heart of central London.

ADDRESS

The Landmark Hotel

222 Marylebone Road

London NW1

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000

www.landmarklondon.co.uk



NEAREST STATIONS

Marylebone





EVENT OPENING HOURS

The event takes place on Saturday 5 November from 11am - 5.30pm (Cellar Collection room opens at 10:30am).

Please refer to your selected masterclass time, held throughout the day.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT CENTRE