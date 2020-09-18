Decanter Retailer Awards 2020: Photo Highlights

Recognising the UK’s top wine retailers and offering wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best wine merchants, supermarkets, independent shops and online retailers, results for the 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards were announced Monday 7 September.
Unable to hold the annual Decanter Retailer Awards Ceremony to announce, award and celebrate this year’s winners, we asked retailers to share their win with us.
Scroll down to see some of this year’s award-winning retailers and discover where to shop for the best wine selections…
Results stats:
The 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards included 34 categories for Specialist, Local, Regional, National and Online categories. Almost 100 retailers were Shortlisted with a final 27 Runners-up and 34 Winners being awarded.
Best Supermarket of the Year: Booths
Pictured: Buyer Victoria Anderson, Edwin Booth, CEO and Chairman of Booths and John Gill, Head of Marketing & Trading
Large Online Retailer of the Year and Austria, South & Regional France, and Spain & Portugal Specialists of the Year: The Wine Society
Pictured: Steve Finlan, CEO and Pierre Mansour, Director of Wine
South Africa Specialist of the Year: Museum Wines
Pictured: Daniel Grigg, Managing Director
National Wine Shop of the Year: Cambridge Wine Merchants
Pictured: Hal Wilson (center), MD and wine buyers, Alice Archer and Stewart Travers
Local Wine Shop of the Year: St Andrews Wine Company
Pictured: Peter Wood, Owner
Italy Specialist of the Year, New Zealand Specialist of the Year Runner-up and London Multi-Store Runner-up: Jeroboams
South Africa Specialist Retailer of the Year Runner-up: Stone, Vine and Sun
Pictured: Simon Taylor, Owner & Buyer
London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year: The Good Wine Shop, Richmond
Germany Specialist of the Year: WineBarn
Pictured: Iris Ellmann, Managing Director
Champagne & Sparkling Specialist of the Year: Waitrose
Pictured: Jamie Mattewson, Partner & Wine Buying Manager at Waitrose
Spain & Portugal Specialist of the Year Runner-up: The Tapas Room
England & Wales Specialist of the Year: Grape Britannia
Pictured: Matt Hodgson, Managing Director
Judges’ Choice: D. Byrne & Co
Pictured: Philip Byrne, Partner
Burgundy Specialist of the Year: House of Townend
Pictured: John Charles Townend, Managing Director
South America Specialist of the Year: Taste Argentina
Pictured: Howard Jones, Proprietor
Newcomer of the Year: Diogenes the Dog
Organic & Biodynamic Specialist of the Year: Buon Vino
Pictured: Robert Bagot, Company Director
Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year: Novel Wines
Champagne & Sparking Specialist of the Year Runner-up: The Whisky Exchange
Pictured: Dawn Davies MW, Head Buyer