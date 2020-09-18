{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MTFjZThkMjcwMzM3MzI0NWI1ZjBkMzAwMDQwNDRiMGJhYjA2NGJlZDY4YWVmYjE2M2NjY2ZiYWFjMmFiOWNkNA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Retailer Awards 2020: Photo Highlights

See this year's award-winning wine retailers and discover where to find the best wine selections and retail experiences in the UK...
Recognising the UK’s top wine retailers and offering wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best wine merchants, supermarkets, independent shops and online retailers, results for the 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards were announced Monday 7 September.

Unable to hold the annual Decanter Retailer Awards Ceremony to announce, award and celebrate this year’s winners, we asked retailers to share their win with us.

Scroll down to see some of this year’s award-winning retailers and discover where to shop for the best wine selections…

Results stats:

The 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards included 34 categories for Specialist, Local, Regional, National and Online categories. Almost 100 retailers were Shortlisted with a final 27 Runners-up and 34 Winners being awarded.

This is an image 1 of 20

Best Supermarket of the Year: Booths

Pictured: Buyer Victoria Anderson, Edwin Booth, CEO and Chairman of Booths and John Gill, Head of Marketing & Trading

This is an image 2 of 20

Large Online Retailer of the Year and Austria, South & Regional France, and Spain & Portugal Specialists of the Year: The Wine Society

Pictured: Steve Finlan, CEO and Pierre Mansour, Director of Wine

This is an image 3 of 20

South Africa Specialist of the Year: Museum Wines

Pictured: Daniel Grigg, Managing Director

This is an image 4 of 20

National Wine Shop of the Year: Cambridge Wine Merchants

Pictured: Hal Wilson (center), MD and wine buyers, Alice Archer and Stewart Travers

This is an image 5 of 20

Local Wine Shop of the Year: St Andrews Wine Company

Pictured: Peter Wood, Owner

This is an image 6 of 20

Italy Specialist of the Year, New Zealand Specialist of the Year Runner-up and London Multi-Store Runner-up: Jeroboams

This is an image 7 of 20

South Africa Specialist Retailer of the Year Runner-up: Stone, Vine and Sun

Pictured: Simon Taylor, Owner & Buyer

This is an image 8 of 20

London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year: The Good Wine Shop, Richmond

This is an image 9 of 20

Germany Specialist of the Year: WineBarn

Pictured: Iris Ellmann, Managing Director

This is an image 10 of 20

Champagne & Sparkling Specialist of the Year: Waitrose

Pictured: Jamie Mattewson, Partner & Wine Buying Manager at Waitrose

This is an image 11 of 20

Spain & Portugal Specialist of the Year Runner-up: The Tapas Room

This is an image 12 of 20

England & Wales Specialist of the Year: Grape Britannia

Pictured: Matt Hodgson, Managing Director

This is an image 13 of 20

Judges’ Choice: D. Byrne & Co

Pictured: Philip Byrne, Partner

This is an image 14 of 20

Burgundy Specialist of the Year: House of Townend

Pictured: John Charles Townend, Managing Director

This is an image 15 of 20

South America Specialist of the Year: Taste Argentina

Pictured: Howard Jones, Proprietor

This is an image 16 of 20

Newcomer of the Year: Diogenes the Dog

This is an image 17 of 20

Organic & Biodynamic Specialist of the Year: Buon Vino

Pictured: Robert Bagot, Company Director

This is an image 18 of 20

Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Retailer of the Year: Novel Wines

This is an image 19 of 20

Champagne & Sparking Specialist of the Year Runner-up: The Whisky Exchange

Pictured: Dawn Davies MW, Head Buyer

This is an image 20 of 20

Best Local Multi-Store: Loki Wines

