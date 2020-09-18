Recognising the UK’s top wine retailers and offering wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best wine merchants, supermarkets, independent shops and online retailers, results for the 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards were announced Monday 7 September.

Unable to hold the annual Decanter Retailer Awards Ceremony to announce, award and celebrate this year’s winners, we asked retailers to share their win with us.

Scroll down to see some of this year’s award-winning retailers and discover where to shop for the best wine selections…

Results stats: The 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards included 34 categories for Specialist, Local, Regional, National and Online categories. Almost 100 retailers were Shortlisted with a final 27 Runners-up and 34 Winners being awarded.

Decanter Retailer Awards 2020: Photo Highlights