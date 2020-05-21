Decanter Retailer Awards to support The Ben, the Scottish drinks industry charity

Earlier this month Decanter Retailer Awards announced that all revenue from the 2020 awards will be donated to The Drinks Trust, a charitable organisation providing support, care and assistance to the drinks industry since 1886.

In addition to this, to represent Scottish retailers alongside the charitable work of The Drinks Trust, an additional donation will be made to The Ben, the Scottish drinks industry charity founded in 1864.

See below to learn more about The Ben including what this charitable organisation has done and is doing for the drinks industry now.

The Ben

Offering financial, social and emotional support to those in need within the drinks industry, The Ben is increasingly concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the people of our industry both in terms of health, but also potential financial hardship.

At the moment they are working their way through applications which have increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic and are continuing to pay annual amounts of money to over 100 people in need.

The charity’s estate – made up of 18 houses – is located in Pitlochry and currently houses 17 tenants. One house is dedicated to Respitality Scotland to let carers have a break rent free.

The Ben also works with HIT Scotland on their bursary programme, donating an annual amount, and they have their own mental health helpline in conjunction with the Drinks Trust.

To learn more about The Ben, visit their website here.

