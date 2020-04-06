Why enter the Decanter Retailer Awards?

The Decanter Retailer Awards aim to offer wine drinkers an indispensable guide to the best retail experiences and champion the very best of wine retail in the UK.

Rewarding innovation, drive, creativity and energy, the Decanter Retailer Awards offer wine retailers the opportunity to benchmark their business against the competition, attract the attention of new customers and suppliers, gain insight from the knowledgeable and experienced judging panel and benefit from Decanter’s endorsement and media reach to boost the profile of their business.

Wine drinkers in the UK have never had it so good when it comes to retail. Wine merchants train their staff so they are qualified to help customers, they host tastings, wine courses and in-store sampling to engage and connect with their customers and share wine knowledge to inspire, excite and educate their patrons. We no longer just see big brands from main regions and countries; there is more diversity and choice than ever. The Decanter Retailer Awards reward, highlight and promote those doing an outstanding job, recognising the importance to champion our finest wine retailers.

Categories have been selected with both the retailer and the customer in mind. From specialist to local, national and online categories as well as wine support services awards, there are more than 20 categories to enter, ensuring retailers are rewarded for what they do best.

What last year’s winners are saying: “Winning a Decanter Award for me is the absolute pinnacle in our industry.”

Tom Jones – Whalley Wine Shop

Best Local Wine Shop of the Year, 2019 “We promote our win across our site and in store regularly. The Decanter logo and alliance certainly provides us with kudos for Decanter readers as well as providing new customers a stamp of approval by being crowned with an internationally recognised award.” Melanie Brown – The New Zealand Cellar

Best New Zealand Specialist Retailer of the Year, 2019

UK wine retailers are invited to enter the 2020 edition of the Decanter Retailer Awards now until Friday 22 May 2020.

For more information and to enter now, visit the Decanter Retailer Awards homepage here.

See the 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards judging panel