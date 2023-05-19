Decanter World Wine Awards 20th anniversary party highlights

With the judging of more than 18,000 wines almost complete at the largest-ever edition of Decanter World Wine Awards, our international panel of judges, Chairs and special guests of DWWA joined together to swap tasting notes, network and cheers to the competition’s 20th anniversary.
Held at London’s Vinoteca City, the commemorative evening included speeches from Co-Chairs Sarah Jane Evans MW, Michael Hill Smith MW and Ronan Sayburn MS with live jazz music, Champagne and oysters, cocktails, canapés, beer and a DWWA 2022 Platinum medal-winning showcase to enjoy.
Scroll down to see photo highlights
Addressing a full house of smiling faces, Ronan Sayburn MS commented, ‘DWWA is a pretty incredible kind of organisation which has grown organically, started by some people here, and it has just grown into something huge. But more than anything else, past and present judges are, for me, an incredible honour and incredible privilege. It’s an incredible responsibility to be walking in the footsteps of Stephen Spurrier, Gerard Basset and many other people. Here’s to 20 years.’
Michael Hill Smith MW concluded, ‘We’ve have had a whole lot of fun over the years. A lot of people have been here since the early days, it is a fabulous thing we should all be proud of. We also should be proud that there is a whole bright group of young talented judges coming through. So to all of us, cheers and thank you very much.’
The 200-plus industry experts who came together to help celebrate two decades of Decanter World Wine Awards represent the international wine talents, past and present, involved in the competition, as well as the brilliant people behind the scenes responsible for bringing the world’s largest wine competition to life.
Discover below photo highlights from the night, and find out results from this year’s judging on Wednesday 7th June on Decanter.com
Decanter celebrated 20 years of DWWA at Vinoteca, a UK wine bar and bottle shop with multiple locations across London.
Right on time, the competition's expert judges and trade members close to the competition await entry to celebrate.
The popular DWWA winners' table, with more than 50 Platinum medal-winning wines from the 2022 competition showcased on the night.
Our world-class judges, brilliant staff and supportive trade of the competition filled Vinoteca City's beautiful venue with more than 200 guests in attendance.
DWWA judges cheers to 20 years. From left to right: Benjamin Gubbins, Jorge Lucki, Paulo Brammer and Eduardo Milan
Guests enjoyed Taittinger Champagne throughout the evening in Riedel glassware, long-time sponsor of Decanter World Wine Awards.
Freshly shucked oysters were circled around the venue for guests to enjoy with Champagne sponsored by Taittinger.
A full house at Vinoteca City.
From left to right: DWWA judges Aldo Graziani, Paz Levinson (Argentina Regional Chair), Maria Valeria Gamper and María José Huertas Vega
Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW gives a speech reminiscing on the evolution of DWWA over its 20 years.
All eyes on the Co-Chairs as they gave speeches to honour 20 years of DWWA and the incredible people involved in its success.
From left to right: DWWA judges Caro Maurer MW (Regional Chair for the Mediterranean), Thomas Curtuis MW and Andrea Pritzker MW
Live jazz music was played from the balcony throughout the evening.
From left to right: DWWA judges Anne Jones, Daphne Teremetz, Gerd Stepp and Anne Burchett
Cocktails including Negroni Sbagliatos with Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, Gin & Tonics with Boatyard Distillery and Nikka Whisky Highballs were expertly prepared throughout the night by sponsor Speciality Brands.
Regional Chair for Provence Rod Smith MW (left) and judge Nick Dumergue (right) with beer from sponsor Brixton Brewery.
Behind the scenes - canapés prepared by Vinoteca City.
Never tiring of tasting, judges sampled DWWA's 2022 Platinum medal-winning wines all evening.
A final cheers to a beautiful evening celebrating two decades of the world's largest wine competition. Thank you to our generous sponsors who helped us celebrate with the best.
DWWA 2023 results will be announced Wednesday 7 June on Decanter.com