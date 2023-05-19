Decanter World Wine Awards 20th anniversary party highlights

With the judging of more than 18,000 wines almost complete at the largest-ever edition of Decanter World Wine Awards, our international panel of judges, Chairs and special guests of DWWA joined together to swap tasting notes, network and cheers to the competition’s 20th anniversary.

Held at London’s Vinoteca City, the commemorative evening included speeches from Co-Chairs Sarah Jane Evans MW, Michael Hill Smith MW and Ronan Sayburn MS with live jazz music, Champagne and oysters, cocktails, canapés, beer and a DWWA 2022 Platinum medal-winning showcase to enjoy.

Scroll down to see photo highlights

Addressing a full house of smiling faces, Ronan Sayburn MS commented, ‘DWWA is a pretty incredible kind of organisation which has grown organically, started by some people here, and it has just grown into something huge. But more than anything else, past and present judges are, for me, an incredible honour and incredible privilege. It’s an incredible responsibility to be walking in the footsteps of Stephen Spurrier, Gerard Basset and many other people. Here’s to 20 years.’

Michael Hill Smith MW concluded, ‘We’ve have had a whole lot of fun over the years. A lot of people have been here since the early days, it is a fabulous thing we should all be proud of. We also should be proud that there is a whole bright group of young talented judges coming through. So to all of us, cheers and thank you very much.’

The 200-plus industry experts who came together to help celebrate two decades of Decanter World Wine Awards represent the international wine talents, past and present, involved in the competition, as well as the brilliant people behind the scenes responsible for bringing the world’s largest wine competition to life.

Discover below photo highlights from the night, and find out results from this year’s judging on Wednesday 7th June on Decanter.com