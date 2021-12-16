Discover 45+ award-winning Champagnes at The Whisky Exchange

Awarded Champagne & Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year at the 2019 Decanter Retailer Awards, The Whisky Exchange has an incredible variety of top Champagnes, and is pleased to stock a wide selection of the Decanter World Wine Awards’ top-scoring.

To celebrate the holiday season and into the New Year, The Whisky Exchange is showcasing a selection of more than 45 award-winning Champagnes as well as offering Decanter readers a premium ‘Decanter Award-winning Champagnes Case,’ including some of the competition’s highest scoring wines:

Charles Heidsieck Rosé Réserve (Best in Show, 97 points)

Palmer & Co Brut 2012 (Platinum, 98 points)

Piper Heidsieck Brut 2012 (Platinum, 97 points)

Taittinger Brut 2014 (Gold, 96 points)

Jacquart Cuvée Alpha Brut 2010 (Gold, 96 points)

Ayala La Perle Grand Cru 2012 (Gold, 95 points)

On judging Champagnes at the 2021 competition, Regional Chair Simon Field MW commented, ‘I was excited by the overall quality and also by the diversity on offer; we were treated to some superb wines from the magnificent 2012 vintage, just limbering up, and also from 2008, already recognised as a classic.

Shop now or scroll down to see all Champagnes on offer

‘Most of the wines, of course, were from the Non Vintage category and their quality was also impressive. One of the reasons for this was that many producers now use the superb 2018 vintage for their base wines. Conversely, however, and somewhat paradoxically, the difficult economic conditions of the last two years have also meant, logically, that some of these wines are getting a little more lees ageing, in itself generally no bad thing. A terrific experience all in all.’

About The Whisky Exchange

Founded in 1999, The Whisky Exchange is the leading global retailer of whiskies and fine spirits, with an award-winning online shop and three shops located in the heart of London at Covent Garden, Great Portland Street and London Bridge.

As a family company, The Whisky Exchange believes in excellent products at competitive prices and outstanding customer service. The team, led by founders and brothers Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh and buyer Dawn Davies MW, is constantly trying to find new products with genuine heritage and quality across not only whisky and spirits, but also wine and Champagne.

DWWA 2021 award-winning Champagnes at The Whisky Exchange

Now until 31 January 2022, save 5% on selected bundles of six of DWWA 2021 award-winning Champagnes. Visit The Whisky Exchange’s website for more details→

André Jacquart, Le Mesnil Experience, Blanc de Blancs, Brut Nature, Grand Cru NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Ayala, La Perle Brut 2012

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Ayala, Le Blanc de Blancs Brut 2014

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Charles Heidsieck, Blanc de Blancs Brut NV

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut 2006

Silver, 94 points

Silver, 94 points Charles Heidsieck, Réserve Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Charles Heidsieck, Rosé Réserve Brut NV

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Collard-Picard, Cuvée des Merveilles Rosé Extra Brut Premier Cru NV

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Collard-Picard, Cuvée Dom. Picard Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Grand Cru NV

Bronze, 87 points

Bronze, 87 points Collard-Picard, Cuvée Sélection Brut NV

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Collard-Picard, Prestige Extra Brut NV

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points De Sousa, Caudalies Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Grand Cru Avize NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points De Sousa, Rosé Brut NV

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points De Sousa, Tradition Brut NV

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Delavenne Père & Fils, Brut Nature Grand Cru Bouzy NV

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Delavenne Père & Fils, Réserve Brut Grand Cru NV

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Deutz Brut 2014

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Deutz Classic Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Devaux, Cuvée D Brut NV

Bronze, 86 points

Bronze, 86 points Devaux, D Millésimé Brut 2009

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Devaux, D Rosé Brut NV

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Devaux, Ultra D Extra Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Frerejean Frères, Extra Brut Premier Cru NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Frerejean Frères, Rosé Brut Premier Cru NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Frerejean Frères, VV26 Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru NV

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Rosé Brut NV

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Jacquart, Cuvée Alpha Brut 2010

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Laurent-Perrier, Alexandra Rosé Brut 2004

Silver, 93 points

Silver, 93 points Laurent-Perrier Brut 2008

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Laurent-Perrier, Grand Siècle N°24 NV

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Extra Brut 2013

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Rosé Extra Brut 2013

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Moët & Chandon, Impérial Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Moët & Chandon, Rosé Impérial Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Palmer & Co, Blanc de Blancs Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Palmer & Co, Blanc de Noirs Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Palmer & Co Brut 2012

Platinum, 98 points

Platinum, 98 points Palmer & Co, Réserve Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Palmer & Co, Solera Rosé Brut NV

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Perrier-Jouët, Belle Epoque Brut 2013

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Perrier-Jouët , Belle Epoque Rosé Brut 2012

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Perrier-Jouët , Blanc de Blancs Brut 2006

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Perrier-Jouët, Blason Rosé Brut NV

Silver, 93 points

Silver, 93 points Piper-Heidsieck Brut 2012

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Piper-Heidsieck, Cuvée Brut NV

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Piper-Heidsieck, Sauvage Rosé Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Rare Brut 2008

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Rare Rosé Brut 2008

Silver, 93 points

Silver, 93 points Taittinger Brut 2014

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne Rosé Brut 2007

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Taittinger, Folies de la Marquetterie Brut NV

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Taittinger, Nocturne Sec NV

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Taittinger, Prélude Brut Grands Crus NV

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Taittinger, Réserve Brut NV

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Veuve Clicquot Brut 2012

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Veuve Clicquot, Rosé Brut NV

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut NV

Bronze, 88 points

Website: www.thewhiskyexchange.com

Promotion period: 16 December 2021 – 31 January 2022

Promotion details: Save 5% on selected bundles of six

Follow The Whisky Exchange

Facebook: @whiskyexchange

Instagram: @whiskyexchange

Twitter @WhiskyExchange