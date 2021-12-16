Discover 45+ award-winning Champagnes at The Whisky Exchange

Awarded Champagne & Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year at the 2019 Decanter Retailer Awards, The Whisky Exchange has an incredible variety of top Champagnes, and is pleased to stock a wide selection of the Decanter World Wine Awards’ top-scoring.
To celebrate the holiday season and into the New Year, The Whisky Exchange is showcasing a selection of more than 45 award-winning Champagnes as well as offering Decanter readers a premium ‘Decanter Award-winning Champagnes Case,’ including some of the competition’s highest scoring wines:
- Charles Heidsieck Rosé Réserve (Best in Show, 97 points)
- Palmer & Co Brut 2012 (Platinum, 98 points)
- Piper Heidsieck Brut 2012 (Platinum, 97 points)
- Taittinger Brut 2014 (Gold, 96 points)
- Jacquart Cuvée Alpha Brut 2010 (Gold, 96 points)
- Ayala La Perle Grand Cru 2012 (Gold, 95 points)
On judging Champagnes at the 2021 competition, Regional Chair Simon Field MW commented, ‘I was excited by the overall quality and also by the diversity on offer; we were treated to some superb wines from the magnificent 2012 vintage, just limbering up, and also from 2008, already recognised as a classic.
‘Most of the wines, of course, were from the Non Vintage category and their quality was also impressive. One of the reasons for this was that many producers now use the superb 2018 vintage for their base wines. Conversely, however, and somewhat paradoxically, the difficult economic conditions of the last two years have also meant, logically, that some of these wines are getting a little more lees ageing, in itself generally no bad thing. A terrific experience all in all.’
About The Whisky Exchange
Founded in 1999, The Whisky Exchange is the leading global retailer of whiskies and fine spirits, with an award-winning online shop and three shops located in the heart of London at Covent Garden, Great Portland Street and London Bridge.
As a family company, The Whisky Exchange believes in excellent products at competitive prices and outstanding customer service. The team, led by founders and brothers Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh and buyer Dawn Davies MW, is constantly trying to find new products with genuine heritage and quality across not only whisky and spirits, but also wine and Champagne.
DWWA 2021 award-winning Champagnes at The Whisky Exchange
Now until 31 January 2022, save 5% on selected bundles of six of DWWA 2021 award-winning Champagnes. Visit The Whisky Exchange’s website for more details→
- André Jacquart, Le Mesnil Experience, Blanc de Blancs, Brut Nature, Grand Cru NV
Silver, 91 points
- Ayala, La Perle Brut 2012
Gold, 95 points
- Ayala, Le Blanc de Blancs Brut 2014
Silver, 92 points
- Charles Heidsieck, Blanc de Blancs Brut NV
Platinum, 97 points
- Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut 2006
Silver, 94 points
- Charles Heidsieck, Réserve Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Charles Heidsieck, Rosé Réserve Brut NV
Best in Show, 97 points
- Collard-Picard, Cuvée des Merveilles Rosé Extra Brut Premier Cru NV
Bronze, 89 points
- Collard-Picard, Cuvée Dom. Picard Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Grand Cru NV
Bronze, 87 points
- Collard-Picard, Cuvée Sélection Brut NV
Silver, 90 points
- Collard-Picard, Prestige Extra Brut NV
Silver, 90 points
- De Sousa, Caudalies Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Grand Cru Avize NV
Silver, 91 points
- De Sousa, Rosé Brut NV
Bronze, 89 points
- De Sousa, Tradition Brut NV
Silver, 92 points
- Delavenne Père & Fils, Brut Nature Grand Cru Bouzy NV
Silver, 92 points
- Delavenne Père & Fils, Réserve Brut Grand Cru NV
Silver, 92 points
- Deutz Brut 2014
Silver, 92 points
- Deutz Classic Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Devaux, Cuvée D Brut NV
Bronze, 86 points
- Devaux, D Millésimé Brut 2009
Silver, 92 points
- Devaux, D Rosé Brut NV
Silver, 92 points
- Devaux, Ultra D Extra Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Frerejean Frères, Extra Brut Premier Cru NV
Silver, 91 points
- Frerejean Frères, Rosé Brut Premier Cru NV
Silver, 91 points
- Frerejean Frères, VV26 Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru NV
Silver, 92 points
- G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Rosé Brut NV
Bronze, 88 points
- Jacquart, Cuvée Alpha Brut 2010
Gold, 96 points
- Laurent-Perrier, Alexandra Rosé Brut 2004
Silver, 93 points
- Laurent-Perrier Brut 2008
Bronze, 88 points
- Laurent-Perrier, Grand Siècle N°24 NV
Silver, 90 points
- Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Extra Brut 2013
Silver, 92 points
- Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Rosé Extra Brut 2013
Silver, 92 points
- Moët & Chandon, Impérial Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Moët & Chandon, Rosé Impérial Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Palmer & Co, Blanc de Blancs Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Palmer & Co, Blanc de Noirs Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Palmer & Co Brut 2012
Platinum, 98 points
- Palmer & Co, Réserve Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Palmer & Co, Solera Rosé Brut NV
Silver, 90 points
- Perrier-Jouët, Belle Epoque Brut 2013
Silver, 91 points
- Perrier-Jouët , Belle Epoque Rosé Brut 2012
Gold, 96 points
- Perrier-Jouët , Blanc de Blancs Brut 2006
Silver, 90 points
- Perrier-Jouët, Blason Rosé Brut NV
Silver, 93 points
- Piper-Heidsieck Brut 2012
Platinum, 97 points
- Piper-Heidsieck, Cuvée Brut NV
Bronze, 89 points
- Piper-Heidsieck, Sauvage Rosé Brut NV
Silver, 91 points
- Rare Brut 2008
Gold, 95 points
- Rare Rosé Brut 2008
Silver, 93 points
- Taittinger Brut 2014
Gold, 96 points
- Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne Rosé Brut 2007
Silver, 92 points
- Taittinger, Folies de la Marquetterie Brut NV
Silver, 90 points
- Taittinger, Nocturne Sec NV
Silver, 91 points
- Taittinger, Prélude Brut Grands Crus NV
Platinum, 97 points
- Taittinger, Réserve Brut NV
Bronze, 88 points
- Veuve Clicquot Brut 2012
Silver, 91 points
- Veuve Clicquot, Rosé Brut NV
Gold, 95 points
- Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut NV
Bronze, 88 points
