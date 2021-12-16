{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NGQyOGM4NjFkNDY5ZTMyNTU3ZGRhMWUwZmJmNjRjMmMwY2UyYWI4NjNiZGE3ZjM0ZjQ3MDI4NTdiNWMxNjhjMA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Discover 45+ award-winning Champagnes at The Whisky Exchange

Visit leading global retailer The Whisky Exchange online for an incredible selection of top-scoring wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards…
Awarded Champagne & Sparkling Specialist Retailer of the Year at the 2019 Decanter Retailer Awards, The Whisky Exchange has an incredible variety of top Champagnes, and is pleased to stock a wide selection of the Decanter World Wine Awards’ top-scoring.

To celebrate the holiday season and into the New Year, The Whisky Exchange is showcasing a selection of more than 45 award-winning Champagnes as well as offering Decanter readers a premium ‘Decanter Award-winning Champagnes Case,’ including some of the competition’s highest scoring wines:

  • Charles Heidsieck Rosé Réserve (Best in Show, 97 points)
  • Palmer & Co Brut 2012 (Platinum, 98 points)
  • Piper Heidsieck Brut 2012 (Platinum, 97 points)
  • Taittinger Brut 2014 (Gold, 96 points)
  • Jacquart Cuvée Alpha Brut 2010 (Gold, 96 points)
  • Ayala La Perle Grand Cru 2012 (Gold, 95 points)

Buy: £415, Decanter Award-winning Champagnes Case

The Whisky Exchange DWWA Champagne bundle

The Whisky Exchange’s Decanter Award-winning Champagnes Case

On judging Champagnes at the 2021 competition, Regional Chair Simon Field MW commented, ‘I was excited by the overall quality and also by the diversity on offer; we were treated to some superb wines from the magnificent 2012 vintage, just limbering up, and also from 2008, already recognised as a classic.



‘Most of the wines, of course, were from the Non Vintage category and their quality was also impressive. One of the reasons for this was that many producers now use the superb 2018 vintage for their base wines. Conversely, however, and somewhat paradoxically, the difficult economic conditions of the last two years have also meant, logically, that some of these wines are getting a little more lees ageing, in itself generally no bad thing. A terrific experience all in all.’

About The Whisky Exchange 

Founded in 1999, The Whisky Exchange is the leading global retailer of whiskies and fine spirits, with an award-winning online shop and three shops located in the heart of London at Covent Garden, Great Portland Street and London Bridge.

As a family company, The Whisky Exchange believes in excellent products at competitive prices and outstanding customer service. The team, led by founders and brothers Sukhinder and Rajbir Singh and buyer Dawn Davies MW, is constantly trying to find new products with genuine heritage and quality across not only whisky and spirits, but also wine and Champagne.

DWWA 2021 award-winning Champagnes at The Whisky Exchange

Now until 31 January 2022, save 5% on selected bundles of six of DWWA 2021 award-winning Champagnes. Visit The Whisky Exchange’s website for more details→

  • André Jacquart, Le Mesnil Experience, Blanc de Blancs, Brut Nature, Grand Cru NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Ayala, La Perle Brut 2012
    Gold, 95 points
  • Ayala, Le Blanc de Blancs Brut 2014
    Silver, 92 points
  • Charles Heidsieck, Blanc de Blancs Brut NV
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Charles Heidsieck, Blanc des Millénaires Brut 2006
    Silver, 94 points
  • Charles Heidsieck, Réserve Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Charles Heidsieck, Rosé Réserve Brut NV
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Collard-Picard, Cuvée des Merveilles Rosé Extra Brut Premier Cru NV
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Collard-Picard, Cuvée Dom. Picard Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Grand Cru NV
    Bronze, 87 points
  • Collard-Picard, Cuvée Sélection Brut NV
    Silver, 90 points
  • Collard-Picard, Prestige Extra Brut NV
    Silver, 90 points
  • De Sousa, Caudalies Blanc de Blancs Extra Brut Grand Cru Avize NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • De Sousa, Rosé Brut NV
    Bronze, 89 points
  • De Sousa, Tradition Brut NV
    Silver, 92 points
  • Delavenne Père & Fils, Brut Nature Grand Cru Bouzy NV
    Silver, 92 points
  • Delavenne Père & Fils, Réserve Brut Grand Cru NV
    Silver, 92 points
  • Deutz Brut 2014
    Silver, 92 points
  • Deutz Classic Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Devaux, Cuvée D Brut NV
    Bronze, 86 points
  • Devaux, D Millésimé Brut 2009
    Silver, 92 points
  • Devaux, D Rosé Brut NV
    Silver, 92 points
  • Devaux, Ultra D Extra Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Frerejean Frères, Extra Brut Premier Cru NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Frerejean Frères, Rosé Brut Premier Cru NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Frerejean Frères, VV26 Blanc de Blancs Brut Grand Cru NV
    Silver, 92 points
  • G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • G.H. Mumm, Grand Cordon Rosé Brut NV
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Jacquart, Cuvée Alpha Brut 2010
    Gold, 96 points
  • Laurent-Perrier, Alexandra Rosé Brut 2004
    Silver, 93 points
  • Laurent-Perrier Brut 2008
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Laurent-Perrier, Grand Siècle N°24 NV
    Silver, 90 points
  • Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Extra Brut 2013
    Silver, 92 points
  • Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Rosé Extra Brut 2013
    Silver, 92 points
  • Moët & Chandon, Impérial Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Moët & Chandon, Rosé Impérial Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Palmer & Co, Blanc de Blancs Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Palmer & Co, Blanc de Noirs Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Palmer & Co Brut 2012
    Platinum, 98 points
  • Palmer & Co, Réserve Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Palmer & Co, Solera Rosé Brut NV
    Silver, 90 points
  • Perrier-Jouët, Belle Epoque Brut 2013
    Silver, 91 points
  • Perrier-Jouët , Belle Epoque Rosé Brut 2012
    Gold, 96 points
  • Perrier-Jouët , Blanc de Blancs Brut 2006
    Silver, 90 points
  • Perrier-Jouët, Blason Rosé Brut NV
    Silver, 93 points
  • Piper-Heidsieck Brut 2012
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Piper-Heidsieck, Cuvée Brut NV
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Piper-Heidsieck, Sauvage Rosé Brut NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Rare Brut 2008
    Gold, 95 points
  • Rare Rosé Brut 2008
    Silver, 93 points
  • Taittinger Brut 2014
    Gold, 96 points
  • Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne Rosé Brut 2007
    Silver, 92 points
  • Taittinger, Folies de la Marquetterie Brut NV
    Silver, 90 points
  • Taittinger, Nocturne Sec NV
    Silver, 91 points
  • Taittinger, Prélude Brut Grands Crus NV
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Taittinger, Réserve Brut NV
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Veuve Clicquot Brut 2012
    Silver, 91 points
  • Veuve Clicquot, Rosé Brut NV
    Gold, 95 points
  • Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label Brut NV
    Bronze, 88 points





Website: www.thewhiskyexchange.com
Promotion period: 16 December 2021 – 31 January 2022
Promotion details: Save 5% on selected bundles of six

Follow The Whisky Exchange
Facebook: @whiskyexchange
Instagram: @whiskyexchange
Twitter @WhiskyExchange

