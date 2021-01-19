DWWA 2020: Best Burgundy 2018 wines

Focus is on Burgundy this week with 2019 en primeur tastings and reports published on Decanter Premium.

While we await results from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 to gain further insights into Burgundy’s 2019 vintage (DWWA 2021 entries are open now with judging set to take place in June), we look back at 2018 en primeur reports and subsequent DWWA 2020 results, where 22 of the competition’s top 24 Burgundy wines came from the outstanding 2018 vintage.

‘Historic is a word that has been widely employed to describe the Burgundy 2018 vintage. It was certainly a year of extreme weather – the hottest since 2003 – and of large volumes, particularly for white wines,’ said Tim Atkin MW in Decanter’s Burgundy 2018 en primeur report.

‘Choose carefully and this is a vintage that will give you immediate pleasure and also age well in the medium-term.’

Echoing Atkin’s 2018 vintage advice, Albert Bichot’s Domaine du Clos Frantin from Echezeaux Grand Cru 2018 was described by the DWWA judges as ‘hugely impressive on every front… It’s astonishingly accessible now, but fruit of this quality will certainly ensure a sound ageing trajectory.’

This exceptional red Burgundy was awarded a Best in Show medal at DWWA 2020 and was one of just five wines from the entire competition to receive 98 points.

Alongside this top accolade, an impressive eight Burgundy wines (four white and four red) from the 2018 vintage were awarded Platinum medals and 97 points.

Premium content: Burgundy 2019 en primeur: Full report plus top-scoring wines

Read more: Burgundy 2018: A vintage to rival the mythical 1947?

Out of more than 400 Burgundy wines tasted and rated by our expert judges at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 last August, just 24 received 95+points.

Explore the list below to discover the competition’s best Burgundy wines – the Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medal winners, including 22 standout wines from the 2018 vintage…

DWWA 2020: Best Burgundy wines

White

Château de Fuissé, Pouilly-Fuissé Tête de Cuvée 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Brimming with ripe yellow plums and nectarines with candied lemon/lime citrus and honeysuckle; delightfully pure and harmonious with a warming creamy oak consistency and a lovely deft finish. Long and luxurious.

Domaine Jean-Pierre Sève, Pouilly-Fuissé Sélection Vieilles Vignes 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Ample fragrant florals, toasted white peaches and zesty citrus contrast beautifully with a racy mineral freshness and a bite of stylish crisp acidity; generously structured with a persistent finish. Lots of potential to develop.

Domaine Nathalie & Gilles Fèvre, Chablis Premier Cru Vaulorent 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Stylish oyster shell and iodine mineral notes underpinned by an attractive floral poise; vibrant and pure with a lavish fruit profile and generous, rich weightiness, all rounded off with a complex salty freshness.

Domaine William Fèvre, Chablis Premier Cru Montmains 2018

Platinum, 97 points

A ripe and seductive Chablis, coating the mouth with saline notes alongside honeyed apple, delicately interspersed with floral fragrance and a lime and lemon core; energetic and concentrated on the finish. A cut above.

Domaine Berthelemot, Saint-Aubin Premier Cru Murgers des Dents de Chien 2018

Gold, 96 points

Fantastic potential in this youthful brood of chalky mineral and toasty earth aromas with a ripe lemon acidity on the palate and an energetic finish.

Domaine de la Jobeline, Mâcon-Verzé Allure Chardonnay 2018

Gold, 96 points

A sublime concentration of pure yellow fruit, buttery tarte tatin and cream with a flinty mineral edge and an all-encompassing fresh acidity and finish.

Albert Bichot, Domaine du Pavillon, Meursault Premier Cru Les Charmes 2018

Gold, 95 points

Superb toasty oak and ripe, generous stone fruit with hints of caramac, a delicate, buttery texture and a lifted spine of energy on the finish.

Collin Bourisset, Pouilly-Fuissé Rive Droite 2018

Gold, 95 points

Deliciously creamy and toasty with a fresh lick of lemon citrus; fleshy and plump, yet gentle with a graceful freshness on the finish. A real treat.

Domaine de la Vougeraie, Le Clos Blanc de Vougeot Premier Cru La Vigne Blanche 2017

Gold, 95 points

Enticing candied citrus fruit and spice with an exquisite mineral undertone; super clean and tense with a sumptuous texture and a long, harmonious finish.

Henri de Villamont, Le Village Monopole Savigny-Lès-Beaune 2018

Gold, 95 points

A decadent complexity of yellow peach, smoky nuts and fragrant almonds with beautifully crafted oak, superb acidity and a long, powerful finish. Truly delicious.

La Chablisienne, Chablis Premier Cru Vaulorent 2018

Gold, 95 points

Classic white florals, candied lemon and elegant mineral qualities with a looming richness undercut by a fresh, precise texture and a limey, stone finish.

Maison Evenstad, Santenay Premier Cru Beaurepaire 2017

Gold, 95 points

Elaborate layers of honeysuckle and stone fruit unfold into a palate of marmalade toast, spice and a zesty grapefruit acidity; deliciously complex and moreish.

Philippe Bouzereau, Meursault Premier Cru Genevrières 2018

Gold, 95 points

A marvel of toasty vanilla oak and beautiful strident fruit character with an invitingly creamy texture and a hint of mineral sophistication. Long and complex.

Yannick Cadiou, Chablis 2018

Gold, 95 points

Classic floral aromatics with a limey freshness and an allure of zesty minerality, with a pink grapefruit acidity and an elegant structure; long-lasting and memorable.

Red

Albert Bichot, Domaine du Clos Frantin, Echezeaux Grand Cru 2018

Best in Show, 98 points

It’s always a treat to taste Grand Cru Burgundy, of course, and the challenge for our judges is not to be seduced by the vineyard names alone. There was no danger of that here: this young, dark Echezeaux is hugely impressive on every front, and left everyone who tasted it clamouring for more. Deep, resonant aromas of dark cherry, plum and damson draw you into the glass, while the flavours are round, vivacious and athletic, yet every bit as deep and sonorous as those paying for this appellation have the right to expect. The tannins are quietly expressed and, for the time being, subsumed beneath the wealth of fruit, but that essential support is there. It’s astonishingly accessible now, but fruit of this quality will certainly ensure a sound ageing trajectory.

Albert Bichot, Clos de la Perrière, Fixin Premier Cru 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Graceful white pepper over mouthwatering black and red fruits with a focused backbone of mineral freshness and a vibrance of acidity, topped off with classy grip of firm tannins and a long, profound finish.

Albert Bichot, Vosne-Romanée Premier Cru aux Malconsorts 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Sleek floral aromas lead to a powerhouse of stewed cherries and plums and delicious toasty oak and spice; with a succulent texture, enriching tannins and a black cherry acidity; long and complex.

Château de Meursault, Les Maréchaudes, Corton Grand Cru 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Bursting with succulent baked cherries and blueberry jam with a core of muscular oak, beautifully melded tannins, a lift of vibrant acidity and a long lasting finish. In time this will mellow into a spectacular treat.

Domaine de la Vougeraie, Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Shining with elegance and charm with lots of plump red fruit and warm earthy notes; mouthwatering and smooth with a glistening acidity and robust tannins; altogether generous with lots of youthful exuberance and potential.

Domaine de la Vougeraie, Les Mazoyères Charmes-Chambertin Grand Cru 2018

Gold, 96 points

Full of poise and elegant restraint, offering pure mineral and glistening red fruit characters, with a focused tannic structure and a lively grip on the finish.

Jaffelin Hervelets, Fixin Premier Cru 2018

Gold, 96 points

Striking blackberry fruit and floral notes melded with a beautiful mineral complexity; with a vivacious acid backbone and sublimely melting tannins, this wine has great ageing potential.

Château de Meursault, Pommard Premier Cru Clos des Epenots 2018

Gold, 95 points

Fine and elegant with aromatic cherry fruit and contrasting earthy notes; with well-defined oak and a lasting freshness and purity; a true example of Pommard.

Clavelier, En Coton, Fixin 2018

Gold, 95 points

A dynamic blend of plump damsons, redcurrants and fragrant herbal characters with a floral, mineral purity and a vibrant tannic structure. A brilliant example of the appellation.

Dubois & Fils, Nuits-Saints-Georges Premier Cru, Les Porrêts Saint Georges 2018

Gold, 95 points

Stunning floral, cherry stone and raspberry liqueur elegance with fine, focused tannins, a tense, gastronomic charm and a lively finesse on the finish. Lots of potential.

Search all DWWA 2020 Burgundy results

Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 open for entries