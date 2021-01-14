Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 open for entries

The Decanter World Wine Awards has the largest global reach of any wine competition worldwide, and it is the trusted relationship that Decanter – the world’s leading wine media brand – has with an international audience of both consumers and trade that sets DWWA apart from other competitions.

Trusted internationally for its rigorous judging process, and proven to help producers increase wine sales, secure new markets and improve brand awareness worldwide, entries to the 18th edition of the Decanter World Wine Awards are now open.

‘There are many wine competitions out there at the moment… I still think the Decanter World Wine Awards is the one that people refer to,’ said Andrew Jefford, DWWA Co-Chair.

‘It is the benchmark. It is the biggest… It is the best judged. We go to great trouble to get qualified judges working on their specialised areas, so the level of expertise that is going in is unrivalled.’

New entry system for 2021

