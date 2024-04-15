DWWA 2023: Decanter presented award-winning wines at ProWine Tokyo

On 11 April, Decanter teamed up with Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) judge Daisuke Kawai to host two masterclasses at ProWine Tokyo 2024.
Japan has become an attractive alternative for many wine producers with the decline of some important sales markets in recent years.
ProWine Tokyo 2024 is the inaugural edition of the satellite event of ProWein in this growing market.
The masterclasses introduced Decanter World Wine Awards to the Japanese wine trade, and explored the future of wines from Asia through the lens of the competition.
Eight wines from DWWA 2023 were highlighted in the two masterclasses, including one Platinum, two Golds, two Silvers and three Bronze medal winners, displaying the quality of wines endorsed at DWWA.
DWWA 2023: Award-winning wines featured at ProWine Tokyo
NIKI Hills Winery, Chardonnay, Niki, Hokkaido, Japan 2021
Bronze, 88 points
(13%), 100% Chardonnay
Fresh aromas of yellow fruit, nutmeg and vanilla. Powerful, with an appley character and saline finish.
Kusunoki Winery, Special Cuvee Pinot Noir, Nagano, Chubu, Japan 2020
Bronze, 88 points
(12%), 100% Pinot Noir
Earthy nose displaying aromas of forest berries, tea and savoury undertones. Dry and elegant palate.
Canaan Winery, Chapter and Verse Reserve Syrah, Huailai, Hebei, China (Mainland) 2017
Silver, 92 points
(15%), 100% Syrah
Ageing gracefully with red berry fruit intertwined with savoury leather, tobacco and spice undertones. Big powerful tannins, with a toasty finish.
Château Mercian, Mariko Omnis, Nagano, Chubu, Japan 2018
Gold, 95 points
(14%), 41% Cabernet Franc, 34% Merlot, 13% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Petit Verdot
Forest floor complexity on the nose with dark cherry blueberry and cedar notes, nuances of flowers. Savoury and elegant palate, with well-managed tannins. Serious finish.
Weightstone, Musann Blanc, Taiwan (Greater China) 2021
Bronze, 86 points
(10%), 100% Musann Blanc
Highly perfumed grapey nose with delicate aromas of peaches. Light and dry on the palate.
SUNTORY, Suntory From Farm Tomi No Oka Koshu, Yamanashi, Chubu, Japan 2021
Platinum, 97 points
(12%), 100% Koshu
Tempting green apple, pear, peach and lime with a vibrant lift of zingy mint and white pepper and a mesmerising burst of lemon acidity. Harmonious and complex with a playful saline cheekiness to finish it off.
Lumière Winery, Hikari Sélection, Yamanashi, Chubu, Japan 2017
Silver, 92 points
(11.5%), 46% Petit Verdot, 36% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Tannat, 3% Tempranillo, 2% Mourvedre
Attractive nose of black fruits, garrigue and some peppery spice, with leathery nuances. Smooth tannins, light and elegant, very delicate.
Puchang Vineyard, Viaseres Reserve Saperavi, Turpan, Xinjiang, China (Mainland) 2017
Gold, 96 points
(14%), 100% Saperavi
Powerful and spicy, displaying jammy aromas of red and black fruits, with interesting meaty nuances. Firm and well-integrated, rich, with a great concentration of flavour.