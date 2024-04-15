DWWA 2023: Decanter presented award-winning wines at ProWine Tokyo

On 11 April, Decanter teamed up with Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) judge Daisuke Kawai to host two masterclasses at ProWine Tokyo 2024.

Japan has become an attractive alternative for many wine producers with the decline of some important sales markets in recent years.

ProWine Tokyo 2024 is the inaugural edition of the satellite event of ProWein in this growing market.

The masterclasses introduced Decanter World Wine Awards to the Japanese wine trade, and explored the future of wines from Asia through the lens of the competition.

Eight wines from DWWA 2023 were highlighted in the two masterclasses, including one Platinum, two Golds, two Silvers and three Bronze medal winners, displaying the quality of wines endorsed at DWWA.

DWWA 2023: Award-winning wines featured at ProWine Tokyo

Bronze, 88 points

(13%), 100% Chardonnay

Fresh aromas of yellow fruit, nutmeg and vanilla. Powerful, with an appley character and saline finish.

Bronze, 88 points

(12%), 100% Pinot Noir

Earthy nose displaying aromas of forest berries, tea and savoury undertones. Dry and elegant palate.

Silver, 92 points

(15%), 100% Syrah

Ageing gracefully with red berry fruit intertwined with savoury leather, tobacco and spice undertones. Big powerful tannins, with a toasty finish.

Gold, 95 points

(14%), 41% Cabernet Franc, 34% Merlot, 13% Cabernet Sauvignon, 12% Petit Verdot

Forest floor complexity on the nose with dark cherry blueberry and cedar notes, nuances of flowers. Savoury and elegant palate, with well-managed tannins. Serious finish.

Bronze, 86 points

(10%), 100% Musann Blanc

Highly perfumed grapey nose with delicate aromas of peaches. Light and dry on the palate.

Platinum, 97 points

(12%), 100% Koshu

Tempting green apple, pear, peach and lime with a vibrant lift of zingy mint and white pepper and a mesmerising burst of lemon acidity. Harmonious and complex with a playful saline cheekiness to finish it off.

Silver, 92 points

(11.5%), 46% Petit Verdot, 36% Cabernet Sauvignon, 13% Tannat, 3% Tempranillo, 2% Mourvedre

Attractive nose of black fruits, garrigue and some peppery spice, with leathery nuances. Smooth tannins, light and elegant, very delicate.

Gold, 96 points

(14%), 100% Saperavi

Powerful and spicy, displaying jammy aromas of red and black fruits, with interesting meaty nuances. Firm and well-integrated, rich, with a great concentration of flavour.

