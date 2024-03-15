DWWA medal-winner highlights at Decanter Italy Experience

Decanter’s regionally focused Italy Experience took place in London last month on Saturday 24 February, providing attendees the opportunity to discover hundreds of Italian wines from 13 regions.

Held at the luxury Landmark Hotel, Decanter’s established venue for its world-renowned London Fine Wine Encounter, more than 800 wine lovers attended to explore the Grand Tasting, take part in masterclasses and discover Decanter World Wine Awards medal-winning wines.

Ever popular at Decanter’s events, the DWWA winners’ table included a selection of 25 award-winning Italian wines from the 2023 competition, representing eight regions.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample a selection of Proseccos and traditional method sparkling from Emilia Romagna, white wines from Piedmont, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Veneto, reds from Italy’s best known sub-regions including Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino and Amarone della Valpolicella to new discoveries from Lombardy, Puglia, Sicily and beyond.

Tuscany’s complex Vin Santo del Chianti sweetened the selection with Platinum-awarded La Colombaia Ville di Bagnolo 2009 available to try on the day.

See photo highlights below for some of the award-winning bottles guests could sample on the day, and search all DWWA 2023 results from Italy here for expert-rated recommendations.

Photo highlights: Decanter Italy Experience DWWA winners’ table