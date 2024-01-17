Decanter Italy Experience 2024: DWWA winners’ table

A celebratory one-day event dedicated to Italy’s most exceptional wines, Decanter Italy Experience will be held at The Landmark London on Saturday 24 February 2024.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore unique wines from diverse regions across Italy during the Grand Tasting, including Tenuta Sant’Antonio from Veneto and Fontanafredda from Piedmont. Complimenting the wines on offer, attendees can also explore premium Italian delicacies such as olive oil and charcuteries.
Decanter World Wine Awards invites guests to discover a selection of 25 Italian wines on the day, tasted and awarded by leading wine experts at the world’s largest wine competition in 2023.
Scroll down to see the awarded wines to try at Decanter Italy Experience
From light and refreshing Proseccos to full bodied reds and luscious Vin Santos, these DWWA-awarded wines are not to be missed. Highlights include Mecori’s Duo 2021 from Etna, Sicily, awarded a Best in Show medal, and more 97-point Platinum winners from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto.
For attendees who wish to further dive into the experience and deepen their understanding of Italian wines, Decanter Italy Experience will host three outstanding masterclasses for thoughtfully guided tastings with regional focus.
See below for the full list of DWWA 2023 award-winning wines that will be showcased at Decanter’s Italy Experience in London this February.
Best in Show
-
Mecori, Duo, Etna, Sicily 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
Platinum
-
Amalia Cascina in Langa, Bussia Vigna Fantini, Barolo, Piedmont 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Corte Sermana, Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto 2017
Platinum, 97 points
-
Gagliole, Balisca, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
La Colombaia Ville Di Bagnolo, Torri Della Colombaia, Vin Santo del Chianti, Tuscany 2009
Platinum, 97 points
-
Roberto Scubla, Pomèdes, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Tedeschi, Marne 180, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2019
Platinum, 97 points
Gold
-
Castello Di Vicarello, Maremma Toscana, Tuscany 2016
Gold, 95 points
-
Fattoria Montecchio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Il Botolo, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Tenuta Villa Bellini, Centenarie, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto 2016
Gold, 95 points
Silver
-
Corte Pavone, Poggio Molino Al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2017
Silver, 92 points
-
Tenuta Viglione, Maioliche Primitivo, Puglia 2021
Silver, 92 points
-
Francone, Barolo, Piedmont 2019
Silver, 91 points
-
Tenute Venturini Foschi, Sophia Brut, Colli di Parma, Emilia-Romagna 2019
Silver, 91 points
-
Vinchio Vaglio, Vigne Vecchie 50, Barbera d’Asti, Piedmont 2021
Silver, 91 points
-
Col Dei Franchi, Orochiaro Extra Dry, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto 2021
Silver, 90 points
-
Montemorli, Angelico, Toscana, Tuscany 2021
Silver, 90 points
Bronze
-
Ca’ Botta, Cerviero, Veneto 2020
Bronze, 89 points
-
Ceschin Giulio, Roncalli 1301, Rosé Col Fondo Brut Nature, Vino Spumante 2022
Bronze, 89 points
-
Borgoluce, Extra Dry, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto NV
Bronze, 88 points
-
Marchese Luca Spinola, Gavi, Piedmont 2022
Bronze, 88 points
-
Torrevilla, Centodieci La Genisia Pinot Nero, Oltrepò Pavese, Lombardy 2019
Bronze, 87 points
-
Drusian Francesco, Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto NV
Bronze, 86 points
-
Vigneti La Selvanella, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany 2019
Bronze, 86 points