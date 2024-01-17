{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer MzY0ZDJkNzA0OTA4M2ZkYTRkZGZmODhjMjU0YjEwODI3Yzk4YWEwMDY2ZjRhYmI1N2NmMWVhYzQwMjE4NWZmOQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Italy Experience 2024: DWWA winners’ table

Join us at the Decanter Italy Experience, where you'll be able to meet leading Italian wine producers and taste a top selection of awarded Italian wines from Decanter World Wine Awards.
Loukia Xinari Loukia Xinari

A celebratory one-day event dedicated to Italy’s most exceptional wines, Decanter Italy Experience will be held at The Landmark London on Saturday 24 February 2024.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore unique wines from diverse regions across Italy during the Grand Tasting, including Tenuta Sant’Antonio from Veneto and Fontanafredda from Piedmont. Complimenting the wines on offer, attendees can also explore premium Italian delicacies such as olive oil and charcuteries.

Decanter World Wine Awards invites guests to discover a selection of 25 Italian wines on the day, tasted and awarded by leading wine experts at the world’s largest wine competition in 2023.

Scroll down to see the awarded wines to try at Decanter Italy Experience

From light and refreshing Proseccos to full bodied reds and luscious Vin Santos, these DWWA-awarded wines are not to be missed. Highlights include Mecori’s Duo 2021 from Etna, Sicily, awarded a Best in Show medal, and more 97-point Platinum winners from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto.

The Landmark London | Credit: Ellen Richardson

For attendees who wish to further dive into the experience and deepen their understanding of Italian wines, Decanter Italy Experience will host three outstanding masterclasses for thoughtfully guided tastings with regional focus.

See below for the full list of DWWA 2023 award-winning wines that will be showcased at Decanter’s Italy Experience in London this February.

Best in Show

  • Mecori, Duo, Etna, Sicily 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points

Platinum

  • Amalia Cascina in Langa, Bussia Vigna Fantini, Barolo, Piedmont 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Corte Sermana, Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto 2017
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Gagliole, Balisca, Colli della Toscana Centrale, Tuscany 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • La Colombaia Ville Di Bagnolo, Torri Della Colombaia, Vin Santo del Chianti, Tuscany 2009
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Roberto Scubla, Pomèdes, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2020
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Tedeschi, Marne 180, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2019
    Platinum, 97 points

Gold

  • Castello Di Vicarello, Maremma Toscana, Tuscany 2016
    Gold, 95 points
  • Fattoria Montecchio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Il Botolo, Barbera d’Asti Superiore, Piedmont 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Tenuta Villa Bellini, Centenarie, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto 2016
    Gold, 95 points

Silver

  • Corte Pavone, Poggio Molino Al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2017
    Silver, 92 points
  • Tenuta Viglione, Maioliche Primitivo, Puglia 2021
    Silver, 92 points
  • Francone, Barolo, Piedmont 2019
    Silver, 91 points
  • Tenute Venturini Foschi, Sophia Brut, Colli di Parma, Emilia-Romagna 2019
    Silver, 91 points
  • Vinchio Vaglio, Vigne Vecchie 50, Barbera d’Asti, Piedmont 2021
    Silver, 91 points
  • Col Dei Franchi, Orochiaro Extra Dry, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto 2021
    Silver, 90 points
  • Montemorli, Angelico, Toscana, Tuscany 2021
    Silver, 90 points

Bronze

  • Ca’ Botta, Cerviero, Veneto 2020
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Ceschin Giulio, Roncalli 1301, Rosé Col Fondo Brut Nature, Vino Spumante 2022
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Borgoluce, Extra Dry, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto NV
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Marchese Luca Spinola, Gavi, Piedmont 2022
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Torrevilla, Centodieci La Genisia Pinot Nero, Oltrepò Pavese, Lombardy 2019
    Bronze, 87 points
  • Drusian Francesco, Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto NV
    Bronze, 86 points
  • Vigneti La Selvanella, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany 2019
    Bronze, 86 points

Last chance: Buy tickets here

Related articles

Decanter Italy Experience 2024: Announcing an extraordinary lineup

Decanter Italy Experience 2024: A grand journey into Italian excellence

New Co-Chair to join Decanter World Wine Awards: Welcoming Beth Willard

Latest Wine News