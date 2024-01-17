Decanter Italy Experience 2024: DWWA winners’ table

A celebratory one-day event dedicated to Italy’s most exceptional wines, Decanter Italy Experience will be held at The Landmark London on Saturday 24 February 2024.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore unique wines from diverse regions across Italy during the Grand Tasting, including Tenuta Sant’Antonio from Veneto and Fontanafredda from Piedmont. Complimenting the wines on offer, attendees can also explore premium Italian delicacies such as olive oil and charcuteries.

Decanter World Wine Awards invites guests to discover a selection of 25 Italian wines on the day, tasted and awarded by leading wine experts at the world’s largest wine competition in 2023.

Scroll down to see the awarded wines to try at Decanter Italy Experience

From light and refreshing Proseccos to full bodied reds and luscious Vin Santos, these DWWA-awarded wines are not to be missed. Highlights include Mecori’s Duo 2021 from Etna, Sicily, awarded a Best in Show medal, and more 97-point Platinum winners from Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto.

For attendees who wish to further dive into the experience and deepen their understanding of Italian wines, Decanter Italy Experience will host three outstanding masterclasses for thoughtfully guided tastings with regional focus.

See below for the full list of DWWA 2023 award-winning wines that will be showcased at Decanter’s Italy Experience in London this February.

Best in Show

Mecori, Duo, Etna, Sicily 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

Platinum

Amalia Cascina in Langa , Bussia Vigna Fantini, Barolo, Piedmont 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points

Gold

Castello Di Vicarello , Maremma Toscana, Tuscany 2016

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points

Silver

Corte Pavone , Poggio Molino Al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2017

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points

Bronze

Ca’ Botta , Cerviero, Veneto 2020

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points

, Gavi, Piedmont 2022 Bronze, 88 points Torrevilla, Centodieci La Genisia Pinot Nero, Oltrepò Pavese, Lombardy 2019

Bronze, 87 points

Bronze, 86 points

Bronze, 86 points

