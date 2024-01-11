Decanter Italy Experience 2024: Announcing an extraordinary lineup

Calling all Italian wine lovers! Get ready for the Decanter Italy Experience as we unveil a remarkable lineup of exhibitors.

In a little over a month, renowned Italian wine producers will gather at The Landmark London to showcase the exceptional labels that bring pride to Italy. Immerse yourself in a unique grand tasting experience, where passionate winemakers will eagerly guide you through the rich heritage behind each carefully crafted bottle.

The grand tasting will feature some of the finest wines from across Italy’s diverse regions, with each producer proudly showcasing carefully curated vintages from their collections for you to savour and enjoy.

Expect to see wines from:

Ceretto, a trailblazer in the Italian wine industry who pioneered the release of single-vineyard Barolo and Barbaresco in the 1970s, and today own Piedmont’s only three-Michelin star restaurant, Piazza Duomo.

Palmento Costanzo, producing delicious wines on the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna from centenarian vines.

Ricasoli, an icon of Chianti Classico and one of the world’s oldest wine estates.

San Leonardo in Trentino, which produces a superb and highly lauded Bordeaux-style red incorporating mountain-grown Carmenere.

Fattoria Le Pupille, located in Tuscany’s Maremma, from where a wide range of superb wines are produced including SuperTuscan, Saffredi.

Essential information

Decanter Italy Experience Date: Saturday, 24 February 2024 from 11am to 5:30pm. Location: The Landmark Hotel

222 Marylebone Road

London NW1

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000

www.landmarklondon.co.uk Prices: Grand Tasting Ticket £65 | Masterclass: see online for individual class prices

The Decanter Italy Experience is kindly sponsored by Riedel.

