Masterclass: Taste a Tuscan wine legend-in-the-making

The Landmark London will open it’s doors for the Decanter Italy Experience on Saturday 24 February for an extraordinary wine tasting dedicated to Italy’s most iconic wines and a trio of sensational masterclasses.

One truly unique masterclass will feature one of Italy’s newest, most exciting and highly rated single-vineyard Sangiovese wines, Ipsus, hosted by 25th-generation family member Giovanni Mazzei and co-hosted by Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, regional chair for Tuscany at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

The Mazzei family has owned Castello di Fonterutoli, in the heart of today’s Chianti Classico zone, since 1435. Correspondence involving Ser Lapo Mazzei in 1398 includes a first-known mention of Chianti as a wine-growing area.

Hear from Giovanni himself about his winemaking philosophy at the tiny Il Caggio estate in Castellina-in-Chianti – just up the hill from the main Mazzei winery – where the Ipsus project was born.

You will taste an exceptionally rare complete line up of Ipsus: 2015, the debut vintage, 2016, 2018 and 2019. All four vintages are bottled in miniscule volumes as Chianti Classico Gran Selezione DOCG: the pinnacle of the Chianti Classico quality pyramid.

Featured wines

Il Caggio, Ipsus, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2015

Il Caggio, Ipsus, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2016

Il Caggio, Ipsus, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Il Caggio, Ipsus, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2019

Meticulous attention to detail, such as individual micro-vinification of 16 to 18 different plots, has yielded a wine with distinguished freshness and purity of fruit, capable of long ageing. Early releases have received strong praise from wine experts, including co-host, Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW.

Tickets are strictly limited: purchase yours now and join us to taste a Tuscan wine legend-in-the-making at the Decanter Italy Experience 2024.

Buy Ipsus masterclass tickets here



Essential Information Decanter Italy Experience Masterclass: Il Caggio’s Ipsus: A Tuscan wine legend-in-the-making Date: Saturday, 24 February 2024 Time: 1:15 PM – 2 PM

Price: £65 per Ipsus masterclass ticket| £65 per Grand Tasting ticket Location: The Landmark Hotel

222 Marylebone Road

London NW1

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000

www.landmarklondon.co.uk

The Decanter Italy Experience is kindly sponsored by Riedel.

