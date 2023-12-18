Masterclass: Taste the elegance of Bertani’s wines at the Decanter Italy Experience 2024

Celebrate the much-anticipated return of the Decanter Italy Experience with this sensational 75- minute masterclass.

Bertani, founded in 1857, is a symbol of pioneering excellence in Italy’s Valpolicella region, from its ‘cru’ bottlings of Valpolicella Classico Superiore in the Negrar valley, to producing some of the first Amarone wines.

Bertani’s ‘cru’ concept will be a focus of this special tasting, which will include ‘Ognisanti di Novare’, a Valpolicella Classico Superiore from the 2.92-hectare Ognisanti vineyard.

Two delightful, distinctive Ripasso styles will also be poured, and the tasting will conclude with a trio of vintages of Bertani’s long-aged Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, renowned for its combination of finesse, complexity and energy.

Join us on Saturday, 24 February 2024 at The Landmark London Hotel for a rare chance to explore the estate’s elegant, terroir-driven wines in-depth with two leading experts: Bertani’s chief of winemaking and Italy’s newest Master of Wine, Andrea Lonardi, and co-host Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, Italian wine specialist and a Decanter World Wine Awards regional chair.

Featured wines

Bertani, Ognisanti di Novare, Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2020

Bertani, Valpolicella, Valpantena, Veneto, Italy 2022

Bertani, Valpolicella Ripasso, Valpantena, Veneto, Italy 2020

Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella, Valpantena, Veneto, Italy 2020

Bertani, Catullo, Valpolicella Classico Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2019

Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2005

Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2008

Bertani, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2013

Don’t miss out – secure your spot and join us for an insightful journey through the heritage of Bertani’s wines.

If you’re curious about what to expect from this impressive line-up, you can read about a 43-vintage vertical tasting of Bertani’s Amarone della Valpolicella Classico on Decanter Premium, in which Italy expert, Aldo Fiordelli declares, ‘Bertani’s Amarone Classico is different, well known for its elegance, freshness and drinkability.’

Buy Bertani masterclass tickets here



Essential Information Decanter Italy Experience Masterclass: The elegance of Bertani: From ‘cru’ Valpolicella to legendary Amarone Date: Saturday, 24 February 2024 Time: 3 PM – 4:15 PM

Price: £95 per Bertani masterclass ticket| £65 per Grand Tasting ticket Location: The Landmark Hotel

222 Marylebone Road

London NW1

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7631 8000

www.landmarklondon.co.uk

The Decanter Italy Experience is kindly sponsored by Riedel.

