Primarily grown in Tokaj, Furmint is the key grape variety for deliciously sweet Tokaji, but as Caroline Gilby MW – joint DWWA Regional Chair with Beth Willard for North, Central and Eastern Europe – states, ‘over recent years (Furmint) has quietly been building a reputation as a variety to watch: with multiple claims for joining the ranks of great white grapes.

‘Incredibly versatile, it has some similarities to Riesling – able to go from bone dry, crisp and vibrant all the way to intensely sweet, though always with its hallmark steely acidity.’

Read more – Furmint: A versatile variety to watch

Scroll down to see award-winning Furmint wines and tasting notes

Genetically related to both Riesling and Chardonnay, Furmint too shares some similarities with Chardonnay. It takes well to oak for more complex, textured examples and is capable of producing quality sparkling wines.

Tasted and rated by Regional Chairs Caroline Gilby MW and Beth Willard alongside a panel of regional specialist judges at DWWA 2020, the below wines represent the competition’s top-scoring sparkling and dry Furmint and Furmint-dominant blends, all 90+ points…

Search Hungary’s impressive results for sweet Furmint wines – including one Best in Show and five Platinum medals – from DWWA 2020 here.

Furmint February: 12 award-winning wines to try

Sparkling

Kreinbacher, Classic Brut NV

Silver, 93 points

Very classy, elegant notes of green apples, grapefruit, lemon rind and pears. Crunchy on the palate with biscuit notes.

Sauska, Brut, Tokaj NV

Silver, 90 points

Earthy nose with notes of pears, acacia, buttered toast and grapefruit. Focused on the palate, with precision, appetising and long.

Dry Furmint

Juliet Victor, Bomboly Dry Furmint, Tokaj 2017

Gold, 96 points

Very expressive nose with intense citrus and slightly smoky aromas, framed by orange spice notes. Lively zesty acidity in harmony with a lovely fruit concentration.

Harsányi, Kútpatka Furmint, Tokaj 2017

Gold, 95 points (medium dry)

Perfectly poised nose of peach and green apple with a touch of mango and underlying smokey notes. Lovely acidity with weighty fruit and longevity.

Mad Wine, Dry Furmint, Tokaj 2015

Silver, 93 points

Slight smokiness on nose with a touch of minerality and exotic fruit. Vibrant palate with some volume, rounded and textured.

Royal Tokaji, Dry Furmint, Tokaj 2018

Silver, 93 points

Lively nose of peaches, zesty lemon and orange spice. Bright with a clear tension on the palate, well-concentrated fruit.

Juliet Victor, Dry Estate Furmint, Tokaj 2017

Silver, 92 points

Smoky nose with a touch of exotic spices and peachy aromas. Really full bodied, powerful and generous, age worthy.

Patricius, Selection Furmint, Tokaj 2018

Silver, 91 points

Intense peachy character framed by complex mineral undertones. Very refreshing on the palate with a vibrant acidity and long finish.

Sauska, Furmint, Tokaj 2019

Silver, 91 points

Interesting nose of citrus and stone fruits with a tropical touch. Very fresh and saline, sharp and precise palate.

Sauska, Furmint Birsalmás, Tokaj 2017

Silver, 91 points

Complex nose with layers of minerality, citrus fruits and green apple aromas. Very focused on the palate, lingering finish.

Dobogó, Úrágya Furmint, Tokaj 2018

Silver, 90 points

Zesty nose of lemon juice and green apple with hints of bready notes. Generous and full bodied palate.

Holdvölgy, Vision Tokaj 2013

Silver, 90 points

Interesting nose of wood smoke, lemon, pineapple, pear and caramel. Layers of complexity on the palate with well integrated oak.