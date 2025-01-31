Furmint February: The versatile grape winning global acclaim

Primarily grown in Hungary, Furmint is the key grape variety for deliciously sweet Tokaji, but has proven itself a versatile variety to watch in Hungary and beyond.

As wine expert and Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Regional Chair for North, Central and Eastern Europe Caroline Gilby MW explains, ‘Furmint is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and versatile grape varieties in the world today, capable of producing everything from delicate, sparkling wines to lusciously sweet styles, always with its hallmark acidity and unique character’.

‘It has some similarities to Riesling – able to go from bone dry, crisp and vibrant all the way to intensely sweet, though always with its hallmark steely acidity.’

Scroll down to see 15 award-winning Furmint wines to try from DWWA 2024

Although it is traditionally used as a prime component of sweet, luscious Tokaji Aszú, it has gained impressive momentum also as a single varietal dry wine.

The flagship grape variety of Hungary, quality versions of Furmint can also be found in neighbouring countries such as Croatia, Slovenia (here it is known as Šipon), Slovakia and Romania.

To celebrate Furmint February and draw attention to this worthy grape variety, here is a selection of award-winning sparkling, dry and medium-dry Furmint wines worth discovering from the 2024 DWWA.

Furmint February: 15 award-winning wines to try

Croatia

OPG Tatjana Hažić, Protagonist Toni Pušipel Extra Brut, Zagorje – Međimurje, Continental, 2022

Silver, 90 points

Some toasty nuances on the nose, with spicy and zesty fruit aromas. Crisp and dry on the palate, very fresh. Alcohol 12%

DK Vina, Prestige Mohokos Pušipel, Zagorje – Međimurje, Continental 2021

Silver, 90 points

Ripe aromas of apple, pear, and quince with fresh notes of peppery spices. Precise and vibrant, with a lovely texture. Alc 12.5%

Hungary

Sauska, Medve, Tokaj 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Cuts an alluring dash with stylish grapefruit, peach, and apricot characters laced with delicious coconut oak. Steely, vivid, and fresh with a linear structure and a spine-tingling citrus acidity. Alc 14%

Kancellár Birtok, Nagy-Somlói, Balaton 2019

Value Gold, 95 points

Beaming with ripe apple, dried apricot, pear compote, and peppery spice, undercut by mouth-watering acidity and salty mineral character. Alc 12.4%

Kreinbacher Birtok, Prestige Brut NV

Gold, 95 points

Bristling with apple, pear, and lemon peel with a salted hazelnut and biscuit underlay. Impeccably fresh and lively. Alc 12.5%

Balassa, Mézes-Mály Villő, Tokaj 2022

Silver, 94 points

Nutty on the nose, with orchard fruit aromas, honey, and mineral nuances. Saline and elegant palate, super long. Alc 13%

Oremus, Mandolás Furmint, Tokaj 2022

Silver, 93 points

Fruity and balsamic on the nose, with notes of flowers and lime. Elegant and rounded, with a mineral finish. Alc 13.5%

Tornai Pincészet, Top Selection Apátsági Furmint, Nagy-Somlói, Balaton 2021

Silver, 92 points

Smoky nose with glossy oak aromas, touches of citrus, white pepper, and quince. Textured and well-layered. Alc 13.5%

Carpinus, Tokaj 2023

Silver, 91 points

Inviting nose of preserved lemon, crunchy green apple, pear, sage, and vanilla. Mineral palate, light body, and pleasant finish. Alc 11%

Stephen Ernest Benko, Radka, Tokaj 2022

Silver, 91 points

Restrained nose with pithy and floral nuances. Gingery on the palate, with a salty mineral character. Alc 13.4%

Hétszőlő, Dry Selection Furmint, Tokaj 2020

Silver, 90 points

Curious cashew nut and lightly petrolly nose, with citrus touches. Saline on the palate, tangy and energetic. Alc 13.7%

Holdvölgy, Meditation Furmint, Tokaj 2021

Silver, 90 points

Elegant and finely tuned nose of orchard fruit, toasted nutty oak, sweet spices, apricots, and honey. Alc 13%

Maison Aux Pois, Tokaj 2021

Silver, 90 points

Fruit-driven nose of citrus and blossom, with mineral undertones. Light on the palate, very fresh, rich, and elegant. Alc 13%

Slovenia

Dveri-Pax, Šipon Brut, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2019

Silver, 93 points

Nutty nose with biscuity aromas, ripe quince, and pear. Lovely acidity integration, developed and complex. Alc 12%

Puklavec Family Wines, Seven Numbers Furmint, Štajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2021

Silver, 90 points

White berries, grapefruit, and lime aromas with nuances of mineral undertones. Salty on the palate, lemony finish. Alc 13.5%

