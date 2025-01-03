Going Lower: Award-winning wines 12% abv and under

As we step into another new year, many wine enthusiasts embrace a more mindful approach to drinking, whether through Dry January or simply seeking some balance.

Moderate-alcohol wines offer a perfect solution, combining elegance and flavour without compromising on quality. These wines prove that moderation and enjoyment can go hand in hand, appealing to both seasoned connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike.

Low- to moderate-alcohol wines have been gaining momentum worldwide, celebrated for their versatility, food-friendliness and ability to reflect terroir and grape character with precision.

They’re a great choice for daytime sipping or lighter pairings, or for anyone looking to savour wine in a more ‘restrained’ way. Far from being one-dimensional, these wines offer depth, complexity and remarkable craftsmanship.

The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) consistently highlight the very best in every category, and moderate-alcohol wines are no exception. Ranging from crisp to rounded whites, a red, a rosé and an orange wine, this selection showcases exceptional bottles from regions including Australia, Japan, France and beyond.

Each wine has been meticulously judged and awarded for its outstanding quality, proving that greatness certainly isn’t defined by alcohol content.

Discover below a selection of top-scoring DWWA wines at 12% alcohol and below – perfect for both celebrating the art of mindful drinking and discovering new favourites.

Best in Show

McGuigan, Bin 9000 Semillon, Hunter Valley, NSW, Australia 2014



Best in Show, 97 points

mcguiganwines.co.uk

Opens with a pungent petrichor and bean-flour aroma, followed by a quenching flavour driven by the wine’s lime-laden acid cut. This will make a refreshing and palate-cleansing sip at any time, but you’ll find that it matches most summer foods surprisingly well, too. Needless to say, if you want to give it a decade or two in your cellar, go ahead – that’s what the style is made for. Alcohol 11%

Suntory, From Farm Tomi Koshu, Yamanashi, Chubu, Japan 2022



Best in Show, 97 points

suntory.com

Japan’s first appearance in our Best in Show selection comes with the nation’s signature grape variety, Koshu. An almost pointilliste wine, with whispered tropical-fruit scents and a slender, darting flavour that resumes some of those tropical aromatic notes but now bonds them to an apple-and-grape freshness. It’s low in alcohol and both quenching and refined. Perfect with Japanese and other Asian dishes. Alc 12%

Canada

Blasted Church, Small Blessings Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, Okanagan Valley, British Columbia 2022



Gold, 95 points

blastedchurch.com

A dazzling bouquet of lime, lemon and basil with flecks of spearmint. Beaming and fresh, with a line of saline acidity and a toasty backbone. Lengthy and rather moreish. Alc 12%

Chile

Baron Philippe de Rothschild, Tierra Sagrada Almaule País, Maule 2022



Silver, 94 points

bpdr.com

Fresh aromas of mint, eucalyptus, wild flowers and red fruit. The palate is graced with juicy red berries and sleek tannins. Alc 12%

France

Domaine de la Potardière, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine sur Lie, Loire 2023



Gold, 96 points

£16-£16.50 Friarwood, Shawbury Wine

Lovely fragrant apple and pear blossom are intertwined with a fresh dough richness and concentration. Beautifully saline and crisp, with a classic mineral note on the long finish. Alc 12%

La Chablisienne, La Pierrelée Chablis, Burgundy 2021



Gold, 95 points

£22 Villeneuve Wines

Quintessential Chablis exuding racy grapefruit and lemon citrus, as well as an ambient sea spray freshness. Refined and delicate with a pervading seam of tense acidity. Outstanding. Alc 12%

Georgia

Marani Kalo, Kisi Amber Dry, Kakheti 2022



Gold, 96 points

maranikalo.ge

The flourish of orange blossom, camomile and ginger on the nose perfectly befits the style. On the palate, the bouqet is backed up by a glow of mellow tannins and lustrous acidity. This is excellent. Alc 11.5%

Germany

Marks & Spencer, Classics No2 Riesling, Pfalz 2022



Value Gold, 95 points

£10 Ocado

Dazzling mango, pineapple and yellow plum aromas are joined by graceful white blossom and a lovely citrus peel note. A gleaming line of acidity refreshes and delights. Alc 12%

Hungary

Gilvesy, George, Badacsony, Balaton 2022



Silver, 94 points

£18.95 (2021) Davy’s

A yeasty character with creamy and spicy notes, touches of white flowers, dried apple, dried apricots and smoke. Mineral on the palate. Alc 12%

Italy

Cave Mont Blanc, Blanc de Morgex et de la Salle, Valle d’Aosta 2022



Gold, 95 points

£19.75 Les Caves de Pyrene

Spring-flower freshness laced with crisp green apple and white pepper mineral notes. Hauntingly fragile and fine-spun with lively acidity and a gorgeous smoky finish. Alc 11.5%

La Cappuccina, Soave, Veneto 2023



Gold, 95 points

US$13-$15 Argonaut, Hop Cask & Barrel

Gorgeous ripe peach, golden apple and plum aromas, energetic acidity, a vivacious texture and delicate, pebbly minerality. Lingering and smoky. Alc 12%

Portugal

Adega Ponte Lima, Loureiro, Lima, Vinho Verde 2023



Value Gold, 95 points

£10.99 Cockburns of Leith

Tangerine, fresh herb and floral flavours entwine with lingering citrus acidity and a lick of salinity, all tied up by a mineral finish. Alc 11%

United Kingdom

Mousehall, Tidebrook Staddle Stone Chardonnay, East Sussex, England 2022



Silver, 94 points

£29-£35 Harris & Co, The Whisky Exchange, Vino Gusto

Concentrated, expressive and elegant. Ripe fruit, floral and honied notes with fine oak-derived characters. An excellent wine. Alc 12%

USA

Mazza, The Perfect Rosé, Pennsylvania 2022



Gold, 95 points

US$12-$15 Grand Wine Cellar, Mazza, Pompette, Winetransit

A delectable purity of watermelon and strawberry fruit sings out, layered with an enchanting rose petal fragrance. Juicy and tangy, with a crisp, saline finish. Alc 12%

