Photo highlights: DWWA 2022 judging week

Outstanding wines and outstanding judges at the world's largest wine competition...
From 24 to 30 April, almost 300 international wine experts gathered in London for the first round of judging at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Already the world’s largest wine competition, this year saw the largest number of entries yet with almost 18,500 wines judged.

Summarising the first round of judging, Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith MW commented:

‘Outstanding wines, outstanding judges. Great to have the band back together.’

Sarah Jane Evans MW added, ‘It’s been a very, very exciting week. We’ve had all sorts of discoveries of wines from new varieties and regions to the classics. It’s been great working with experts – people who really know the places that they are judging, who can explain to you what you can find.

‘It’s been great to recognise and find wines that we can recommend to consumers. It’s inspiring.’

Second and third round judging to award Platinum and Best in Show medals commences this week. Scroll down to see photo highlights from the first week of Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 judging…

DWWA 2022 photo highlights

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 1 of 16

The four Co-Chairs address Regional Chairs each morning before judging

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 2 of 16

One of four full rooms of panels during judging week

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 3 of 16

Co-Chairs Ronan Sayburn MS and Michael Hill Smith MW look around the judging rooms to offer assistance

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 4 of 16

Each wine awarded a Gold medal by a panel is re-tasted by the Co-Chairs for confirmation before moving onto the next round of judging

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 5 of 16

New Regional Chair for Switzerland, Stefan Neumann MS discusses a wine's merits with judges Tamas Czinki MS and Emilio Del Fante

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 6 of 16

Ferran Centelles and Beth Willard share a laugh on the Spain panel

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 7 of 16

Ronan Sayburn MS confirms a Gold wine at the Provence panel

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 8 of 16

Regional Chair Poh Tiong Ch'ng and judges Annette Scarfe MW and Peter Csizmadia-Honigh on the Asia panel

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 9 of 16

Regional Chairs Dominique Vrigneau and Matt Walls discuss before a day of judging

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 10 of 16

Hong Kong-based judge Corinne Mui judging on the Australia panel

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 11 of 16

Past Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge Julien Boulard MW judges for the first time at DWWA 2022

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 12 of 16

Senior judge Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW and Andres Ituarte judge on the Veneto panel, led by Regional Chair Richard Baudains

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 13 of 16

Élyse Lambert MS and James John MW on the Bordeaux panel

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 14 of 16

Team South America celebrates a successful week of judging at the DWWA judges' party

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 15 of 16

The DWWA judges' party was kindly sponsored by Champagne Billecart-Salmon, where judges' received a first taste of Cuvée Louis Salmon Brut, Blanc de Blancs Millésime 2008 from Mathieu Roland-Billecart

Image credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave
This is an image 16 of 16

Thank you to Riedel - the official sponsor of the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022

