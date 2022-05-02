Photo highlights: DWWA 2022 judging week

From 24 to 30 April, almost 300 international wine experts gathered in London for the first round of judging at the Decanter World Wine Awards.
Already the world’s largest wine competition, this year saw the largest number of entries yet with almost 18,500 wines judged.
Summarising the first round of judging, Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith MW commented:
‘Outstanding wines, outstanding judges. Great to have the band back together.’
Sarah Jane Evans MW added, ‘It’s been a very, very exciting week. We’ve had all sorts of discoveries of wines from new varieties and regions to the classics. It’s been great working with experts – people who really know the places that they are judging, who can explain to you what you can find.
‘It’s been great to recognise and find wines that we can recommend to consumers. It’s inspiring.’
Second and third round judging to award Platinum and Best in Show medals commences this week. Scroll down to see photo highlights from the first week of Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 judging…
DWWA 2022 photo highlights
The four Co-Chairs address Regional Chairs each morning before judging
One of four full rooms of panels during judging week
Co-Chairs Ronan Sayburn MS and Michael Hill Smith MW look around the judging rooms to offer assistance
Each wine awarded a Gold medal by a panel is re-tasted by the Co-Chairs for confirmation before moving onto the next round of judging
New Regional Chair for Switzerland, Stefan Neumann MS discusses a wine's merits with judges Tamas Czinki MS and Emilio Del Fante
Ferran Centelles and Beth Willard share a laugh on the Spain panel
Ronan Sayburn MS confirms a Gold wine at the Provence panel
Regional Chair Poh Tiong Ch'ng and judges Annette Scarfe MW and Peter Csizmadia-Honigh on the Asia panel
Regional Chairs Dominique Vrigneau and Matt Walls discuss before a day of judging
Hong Kong-based judge Corinne Mui judging on the Australia panel
Past Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge Julien Boulard MW judges for the first time at DWWA 2022
Senior judge Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW and Andres Ituarte judge on the Veneto panel, led by Regional Chair Richard Baudains
Élyse Lambert MS and James John MW on the Bordeaux panel
Team South America celebrates a successful week of judging at the DWWA judges' party
The DWWA judges' party was kindly sponsored by Champagne Billecart-Salmon, where judges' received a first taste of Cuvée Louis Salmon Brut, Blanc de Blancs Millésime 2008 from Mathieu Roland-Billecart
