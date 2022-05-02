Photo highlights: DWWA 2022 judging week

From 24 to 30 April, almost 300 international wine experts gathered in London for the first round of judging at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Already the world’s largest wine competition, this year saw the largest number of entries yet with almost 18,500 wines judged.

Summarising the first round of judging, Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith MW commented:

‘Outstanding wines, outstanding judges. Great to have the band back together.’

Sarah Jane Evans MW added, ‘It’s been a very, very exciting week. We’ve had all sorts of discoveries of wines from new varieties and regions to the classics. It’s been great working with experts – people who really know the places that they are judging, who can explain to you what you can find.

‘It’s been great to recognise and find wines that we can recommend to consumers. It’s inspiring.’

Second and third round judging to award Platinum and Best in Show medals commences this week. Scroll down to see photo highlights from the first week of Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 judging…

