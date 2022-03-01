From bold, rich reds of the Douro to fresh, aromatic styles from Alentejo, the quality and distinct regional diversity of Portugal’s red wines continues to rise.

With top-scoring wines recognised as international benchmarks, Decanter World Wine Awards results across previous years highlight Portugal’s ongoing quality revolution – the 2021 competition being the nation’s best year yet for top-quality reds.

Not only were more red wines awarded 95 points or above than in any other competition year, but from a greater variety of regions including Alentejo, Alentejano, Tejo, Douro and Dão.

Scroll down to see the top-scoring red wines from Portugal at DWWA 2021

It was Dão that particularly impressed in 2021, with the region’s first-ever Best in Show (value) medal awarded to the Boas Quintas, Gandarada 2019, offering exceptional quality for value, as well as the region’s second Platinum medal in the Decanter World Wine Awards’ 19-year history. Tejo, too, saw growing success with a first-ever Gold.

‘You know that this is something that’s been through a really rigorous judging process,’ comments DWWA Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW. And, with 95-plus point wines re-tasted as many as four separate times, the below wines represent the quality reds to be discovered across Portugal, including the producers and regions worth discovering…

Portugal: red wines of distinction

Douro

Agri-Roncão, DR Reserva Touriga Nacional 2017

97 Platinum

agri-roncao.pt

Great varietal character to the nose with lifted dried roses, violets and bergamot. Creamy in the mouth with a seductive texture, freshness and a blackberry and red fruit definition. A box-ticker all round. Alcohol 14%

Secret Spot 2017

97 Platinum

secretspotwines.com

Cinnamon-kissed baking spices and dense black fruits on the nose. Juicy black plum on the palate with lifted violets and bergamot notes accompanied by ripe and layered, taffeta tannins to the finish. Alc 14.5%

Quinta Vale d’Aldeia, Grande Reserva 2018

97 Platinum

quintavaledaldeia.com

Blackcurrant, berry and cherry on the nose. Fresh in the mouth with a bergamot and violet lift, blueberry and Earl Grey tea notes. Fine tannins and elegant acidity to the long finish. Alc 13.5%

5 Bagos, Palato do Côa Grande Reserva, Superior 2015

96 Gold

palatodocoa.pt

Cocoa, blackcurrant and blueberries with a touch of black olive tapenade on the nose, silky tannins on the palate with vibrant acidity. Alc 14%

Dona Matilde, Field Blend 2018

95 Gold

£14.75 Private Cellar

Crushed forest fruit, berries and cherries on nose and palate. Black pepper, violets and mocha oak hints in the mouth with ripe tannins, persistence and an ethereal lift. Alc 14%

Lavradores de Feitoria, Quinta da Costa das Aguaneiras 2017

95 Gold

POA Raymond Reynolds

Dense wild blueberry, violet aromas and hints of cedar oak. Pepper-edged plum, strawberry and blackberry with fine ripe tannins. Intense with great potential. Alc 13.5%

Alentejano

Mainova, Alicante Bouschet-Touriga Nacional-Baga 2019

97 Platinum

mainova.pt

Intense blackberry, blueberry and sweet spice aromas, leafy nuances. Ample freshness with sour plum and cherry on the palate, fine-grained tannins and a persistent finish. Will age. Alc 14.5%

Adega de Redondo, Porta da Ravessa Special Edition 2019

95 Gold

adegaderedondo.com

Ripe dark berries and masala spice aromas. A rich mouthfeel with savoury undertones, hints of dried herbs and delicate sweet spices. Lovely complexity and length. Alc 13.5%

Casa Relvas, Herdade São Miguel Escolha dos Enólogos 2019

95 Gold

£24 Raymond Reynolds

Ripe black fruits with floral aromas and flavours. Fine-grained tannins with vanilla, clove and cinnamon spice and a persistent finish. Alc 14.5%

Alentejo

Carmim, Garrafeira dos Sócios, Reguengos 2014

96 Gold

£26 Portugalia

Blackberry and cherries, forest floor and tobacco aromas, subtle and succulent flurry of tannins with black fruit, dried flowers, vanilla and black cardamom spice. Alc 14.5%

Carmim, Bom Juiz, Reguengos 2017

95 Gold

carmim.eu

Rich and dense aromatic profile with pure intense fruit, bursting with freshness, mouthcoating juicy tannins, elegant sweet spice and a long plush finish. Alc 15%

Penedo Gordo, Tapada de Villar Reserva 2016

95 Gold

penedogordo.com

Ripe blackberry and dark cherry aromas and flavours. Touches of forest floor, coffee and sweet spice, then a persistent finish and black fruit jam aftertaste. Alc 14.5%

Dão

Casa de Mouraz, Elfa 2015

97 Platinum

casademouraz.com

Blueberries and black chocolate, touches of dill and black pepper. Red and black fruits with hints of leather and tapenade. Chalky tannins, persistent acidity, a long, satin finish. Alc 14%

Vinoking, Terra Magna Reserva 2015

95 Gold

vinoking.pt

Morello cherry, chocolate and tobacco leaf aromas. Chalky tannins and a creamy oak character to the palate with lingering black cherries and black cacao finish. Alc 13%

Tejo

Conde Vimioso, Sommelier Edition 2018

95 Gold

£25 Via Oakley Wine Agencies

Plush dark fruit and red apple skin aromas and flavours. Black cherries, plums, violets and delicate spice on the palate with generous tannins. Alc 14%

