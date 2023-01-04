Savoury and satisfying are among the descriptors most commonly used by our judges at the Decanter World Wine Awards when describing the best red wines of the Languedoc in southern France.

Archetypal blended styles with appellation requirements that call for a minimum of two varieties, Languedoc’s AP wines can be complex, revealing a host of enticing aromas and flavours to delve into, particularly from the region’s top appellations and named sub-zones such as Minervois, La Clape or Corbières-Boutenac.

Languedoc’s increasing attention to small-production and high-quality wines has meant that exports of the region’s AP wines continue to grow, as do the tallies of top medals won at international wine competitions such as the Decanter World Wine Awards. The 2022 competition results saw five wines awarded Platinum medals (97 points) from various Languedoc appellations, as well as 13 Golds.

Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre play a principal role in these blends, but appellation specifications, the addition of other varieties such as Carignan and Cinsault, and the choices made by the winemaker mean that these wines can range from refined and elegant reds to deep and rich.

‘We are always looking for harmony, equilibrium, balance and subtlety; wines which incarnate that particular regional style with panache and style’

– Andrew Jefford, DWWA Co-Chair

Below, explore the styles which the DWWA experts scored highest from 10 of Languedoc’s regional appellations – and there are many more to discover at awards.decanter.com

Riveting reds of the Languedoc

Corbières

Château Pech-Latt, Mémoire d’Alaric 2020

95 Gold

pech-latt.com

A very elegant ripe cherry nose with sweet vanilla oak leads to a juicy, supple palate of perfectly ripened fruit and a satisfyingly long kirsch finish. Alcohol 15%

Corbières-Boutenac

Château Ollieux Romanis, Atal Sia 2019

97 Platinum

£19.50-£25.65 L’Art du Vin, North & South Wines, The Good Wine Shop, The Wine Society

Smoky and earthy with notes of spiced meats, tobacco, herbs and incense joining rich blackberry and chocolate. Some lovely rustic tannins and wellintegrated oak. Deep and rich, yet it shows finesse. Alc 14.5%

Faugères

Mas Gabinèle, Inaccessible 2020

97 Platinum

POA Hallgarten Wines

Beautiful whole-cluster brambly aromas with plenty of intensity. The palate is refined and elegant, with dark cherry, tobacco leaves and herbs. Still rather youthful, this will develop and improve over time. Alc 15%

Grés de Montpellier

Château Bas d’Aumelas, L’Egérie 2019

95 Gold

chateaubasaumelas.fr

A deep, complex nose shows smoky blackcurrant, sweet vanilla oak and dark cacao. A mouthwatering palate follows, with dark peppery fruit, savoury nuances and an oaky richness. Alc 14.5%

La Clape

Gérard Bertrand, Château l’Hospitalet Grand Vin 2020

97 Platinum

£38-£46 Harrods, Hedonism, Hic, Ocado

Ripe cassis with perfumed cloves and freshly ground pepper. The full-bodied palate is rich with tannins and oak, offering baked fig, cooked cherry and soy. Has the substance and quality to age gracefully. Alc 15%

Château Capitoul, Maëlma 2018

95 Gold

chateaucapitoul.com

Opens with blackberry compote and liquorice highlights. On the palate are olives, rosemary, tobacco and sweet spices. Huge and complex, but also spacious and airy, with distinct oak matched by deep fruit. Alc 14.5%

Minervois

Domaine Cailhol Gautran, Villa Lucia 2019

97 Platinum

domainecailholgautran.com

A huge, inky extracted red with lots of oak and tannin texture. A dark brambly fruit nose is precise and well expressed, while the lush palate has silky fruits, spices, pepper, coffee and smoked tea. Very polished. Alc 14.5%

Château d’Agel, In Extremis 2020

96 Gold

chateaudagel.com

Has a rich nose of classy vanilla oak and plenty of ripe, smoky fruit, with a touch of cloves in support. Impressively complex on the palate with delicious ripe fruit and fine tannins. Alc 14.5%

Domaine Pujol, Dius a Vol 2019

96 Gold

POA Deliciously French, Made in Little France

Very concentrated aromas of sweet raspberry jam and peppery spice, with refined oak influence. A plush and powerful palate with perfectly ripe blackberries, fine tannins and lingering acidity. Alc 14.5%

Minervois La Livinière

Aubert & Mathieu, Milo 2019

97 Platinum

£22 Enotria&Coe

Wonderfully aromatic and rich. Delicious conjunction of sweet oak and ripe fruit on the palate, with supple tannins and bright acidity. Finishes with a swirl of dark cherries, tapenade, herbal spice and gamey hints. Alc 14.5%

Château Maris, Les Amandiers 2018

95 Gold

£103-£115 Armit, Hic, Wine Republic

Hints of sweet vanilla follow intense minty cherry aromas, plus cedar wood and smoky oak. A rich, generous palate, with ripe blackberries and velvety tannins, and a dark chocolate finish. Alc 15%

Pic St-Loup

Domaine des Rocs, Sancto Lupo 2021

96 Gold

boutique.vignobles-jeanjean.com

An expressive nose of pure red fruits is surrounded by bay leaf and lavender hints. Generous, mouthfilling flavours of oaky dark cherries, with fine tannins and a long finish. Alc 14.5%

Château de Lascaux, Carra 2020

95 Gold

£16.50 JN Wine, Q Wines

An attractive bouquet of dark cherries, chocolate and tobacco with a savoury edge, leading into a palate full of velvety tannins, chewy ripe fruit and a peppery finish. Alc 14%

St-Chinian Roquebrun

Cave de Roquebrun, Seigneur d’Aupenac 2019

95 Gold

cave-roquebrun.fr

A heady blackcurrant conserve and chocolate nose with interesting hot-stone aromatics. Lean, firm tannins surround a core of ripe blackcurrant, bacon, liquorice, smoke and pencil shavings. Loads of potential. Alc 14.5%

Terrasses du Larzac

Château Capion 2018

94 Silver

£39.95-£47.50 (2016) DDWine, Hard to Find Wines

Lots of sweet oak, with black cherry, liquorice and a curry-house note – smoked tandoor spices and fenugreek. Big and glossy. Alc 15%

