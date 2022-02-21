Ronan Sayburn MS announced official fourth DWWA Co-Chair

Ronan Sayburn MS has been appointed Co-Chair of the Decanter World Wine Awards alongside returning chairs Sarah Jane Evans MW, Andrew Jefford and Michael Hill Smith MW.

Already the world’s largest wine competition, the Decanter World Wine Awards saw a record number of entries at the 2021 competition, where Sayburn held the position of Acting Co-Chair. Now officially appointed, this is the first time in the competition’s 19-year history that four Co-Chairs will oversee the competition.

Scroll down for Ronan Sayburn’s full bio and Q&A

First held in 2004, the late Steven Spurrier was Chairman of the Decanter World Wine Awards for thirteen years until stepping down to become Chairman Emeritus in 2017, whereby the late Gerard Basset OBE MW MS was appointed a Co-Chair alongside Evans and Hill Smith. Jefford became a Co-Chair the following year in 2018.

Vital to the competition, the Co-Chairs re-taste all Gold medals awarded by regional panels for final endorsement, re-taste again with Regional Chairs during the second round of Platinum judging, then once more to award the top 50 wines of the competition – the Best in Show. Learn more about the rigorous DWWA judging process here.

At the 2022 competition, Sayburn and the returning DWWA Co-Chairs will be responsible for overseeing some 280 judges, including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers and wine experts from across the globe.

With just two weeks left before DWWA 2022 entries close on 10 March, we get to know more about Ronan Sayburn MS, including his most valuable lessons in the wine industry, advice for wine professionals looking to get into judging, his biggest inspirations and more…

Tell us a little about yourself – what’s a typical day like for you?

No day is the same. At the moment, with travel opening again, I am busy with our new ventures for Pall Mall in Switzerland and Singapore. Plus running courses and exams with the Court of Master Sommeliers all over the world.

Zoom has made meetings easier but cannot replace in-person meetings or courses and this involves lots of travel. Plus I run various masterclasses, do a little bit of writing (we are bout to publish our second book under 67 Pall Mall), presenting for our TV channel as well as working with Decanter.