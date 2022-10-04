Shopper’s guide: award-winning wines from Majestic Wine

Recently announced National Wine Retailer of the Year at the 2022 Decanter Retailer Awards, for a second year running, Majestic's wine range is a joy to peruse, from classics to new-wave bottles.

National Wine Retailer of the Year is a title to be proud of – and the retailer’s performance at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards shows that it’s continuing its winning form, with some great bottles to discover below.

Portugal and South Africa were identified as hotspots for the award-winning retailer at this year’s Decanter Retailer Awards with Majestic named runner-up Specialist Retailer in both categories. It comes as no surprise, then, that wines from these two countries are among the best places to look for interest and value.

From the Alentejano region of Portugal, silver-medal winning João Portugal Ramos 2020 is packed with vibrant berry fruit and an absolute steal at £8.99 per bottle.

Also displaying fantastic value for money at £9.99 per bottle is the Definition Pinotage 2020 from Paarl in South Africa, winning a silver medal for its leather and cherry notes – the perfect example of Majestic’s own-label Definition range which was designed to capture the quintessential qualities of world wine regions.

Claiming a Value Gold (one of just 42 wines to do so this year) was Sir Real Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 from Chronic Cellars in Paso Robles; a rich, ripe, fruit-forward example of what California does so well, at £14.99 per bottle.

Also from California was Baileyana’s Silver-winning Firepeak Chardonnay 2020, a wine that displays the lifted elegance and citrus notes that are typical of cooler-climate Edna Valley wines.

From New Zealand, Waimea’s 2021 Sauvignon Blanc impressed for its typical herbaceous and crisp apple characters and its pocket-friendly price, £12.99.

It’s not all about the New World, of course: Majestic also has form in classic French regions – Burgundy, for example. Two wines from the historic Maison Edouard Delauney Estate, which is back in family ownership since 2017, claimed Silver: its subtle Septembre Chardonnay and its Charmont Bourgogne, a plummy, textured Pinot Noir from the Hautes Côtes de Nuits.

Champagne lovers may want to seek out Cattier Premier Cru Rosé Brut NV, a Silver medal-winner characterised by layered flavours of plump red fruit.

For in-store shoppers, Majestic’s well-informed staff are on hand to advise, and most stores have tasting counters for sampling. The ‘mix six’ discounts offer real value and ordering online makes finding discounts simple too. There’s plenty going on to keep shoppers coming back for more.

Shopper’s guide: award-winning wines from Majestic Wine

Gold

Chronic Cellars, Sir Real Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California, USA 2020

Value Gold, 95 points

£14.99

Generous nose of blackberries, raisins and black currant leaf. Supple texture on the palate, juicy. Alc 14.5%

Silver

Cattier, Premier Cru Rosé Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 91 points

£49.99

Ripe red fruits, raspberry and white cherry, some autolytic notes and toast. Fine fruity palate, with high acidity and lingering finish. Alc 12.5%

Baileyana, Firepeak Chardonnay, Edna Valley, California, USA 2020

Silver, 92 points

£22.99

Elegant citrus, melon, peach, oatmeal nose. Creamy and toasty. Fresh acidity, well-integrated oak, a touch of pineapple on the persistent finish. Over delivers. Alc 14%

Waimea, Sauvignon Blanc, Waimea Plains, Nelson, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 92 points

£12.99

Pretty nose of red apple and white pineapple with a fine green herb character. Crisp on the palate, lifted and pristine. Alc 13%

Edouard Delaunay, Septembre Chardonnay, Burgundy, France 2020

Silver, 91 points

£15.99

Restrained aromas with subtle, well-integrated oak and fresh orchard fruits. An enveloping, complex palate with green apple and melon flavours. Alc 12.5%

Edouard Delaunay, Charmont, Bourgogne Hautes Côtes de Nuits, Burgundy, France 2020

Silver, 90 points

£24.99

A firm, tannic and textured wine with ripe black fruits, plums, milk chocolate, and a hot spicy finish. Alc 13%

Penfolds, Max’s Chardonnay, Adelaide Hills, South Australia 2019

Silver, 90 points

£22.99

Intense lemon, nectarine and mint nose with rich lemon curd, toffee mineral and saline flavours, and a glossy texture that’s charming, silky and long. Alc 13.5%

Saint Clair, Wairau Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 90 points

£25.99

Savoury nose displaying aromas of celery, salted lemon, burnt cream, tropical fruits and herbal notes. Pure palate with defined acidity. Alc 13%

Château Ste Marguerite, Symphonie, Cru Classé Côtes de Provence La Londe, France 2021

Silver, 90 points

£23.99

White peach, honeysuckle, jasmine and thyme nose. Fleshy fruit flavours of yellow plum, greengage. ripe citrus and some creamy textures, make for a lovely wine. Alc 12.5%

Definition, Pinotage, Voor Paardeberg, Paarl, South Africa 2020

Silver, 92 points

£9.99

A bright, light, and supple wine with black fruit compote, rich plummy notes, black cherry, and a touch of leather. Alc 13.5%

Jim Barry, Lodge Hill Shiraz, Clare Valley, South Australia 2020

Silver, 90 points

£14.50

A plush nose of blackcurrants and savoury notes. It has squished blackcurrants, bitter chocolate and bay leaf complexity on the palate and a taut, ambitious structure. Alc 14%

João Portugal Ramos, Ramos Reserva, Alentejano, Portugal 2020

Silver, 90 points

£8.99

Herbaceous, red berry and minty nose. The palate is quite bouncy and vibrant with warming alcohol. Long finish. Alc 14%

Pardon & Fils, Les Mouilles Juliénas, Beaujolais, France 2021

Silver, 90 points

£12.99

Pretty and aromatic, with fresh red fruit leading to a vibrant palate braced with a bright, textured acidity. Alc 13%

Bronze

Definition, Cava Brut, Penedès, Spain NV

Bronze, 88 points

£9.99

Zesty citrus nose with ripe tropical/stone fruit flavours, a brisk mousse and a medium finish. Alc 11.5%

Definition, Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore, Veneto, Italy 2018

Bronze, 88 points

£15.99

A simple but concentrated red berry and violet style with a lighter, medium-bodied palate.Alc 13%

Definition, Pauillac, Bordeaux, France 2017

Bronze, 87 points

£27.99

Generous nose of blackberries, raisins and black currant leaf. Supple texture on the palate, juicy. Alc 13.5%

