Shopper’s guide: award-winning wines from Marks & Spencer

Supermarket of the Year runner-up at the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021, M&S has a wine range that continues to impress across the board, including a host of award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Topping the must-try list at Marks &Spencer is Le Domaines Brocard Chablis. Organically produced, full of finesse and elegantly structured, this wine was awarded a Platinum medal in the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022 – one of just 163 wines out of 18,244 to do so. At £16 it really punches above its weight.

The retailer is known for the strength of its sparkling range and the zesty, lean, citrus-accented Delacourt Brut NV Champagne is an utterly enjoyable glass of fizz.

M&S’s Classics range features hand-picked wines from the world’s best wine regions, Old World and New. From Germany’s Pfalz, the stylish Classic No2 Riesling shows excellent varietal character and, from Portugal’s Douro, Classics No41 Finest Reserve Port delivers complexity and loads of character. Both are Silver medal-winners and excellent value, too.

A couple of Silver medal-winners from South America demonstrate M&S’s strength beyond the European classics. Viña Indómita Chardonnay from Chile’s Bío Bío Valley is crisp and clean, while Salentein’s Barrel Selection Malbec from Argentina’s Uco Valley is packed full of all the lush fruit we’ve come to expect from the grape variety and region.

Launched last year, M&S’s Found range aims to shine a spotlight on ‘hidden gems’ – wines from lesser-known wine regions that are worth getting to know. Two Silver medal winners from that range stand out: from Greece’s Peloponnese, a beautifully aromatic Moschofilero and Roditis blend, and a wine from Friuli made from the local Ribolla Gialla grape. At £8.00 and £8.50, respectively, they’re also incredible value.

An impressive line-up from a retailer that continues to think creatively about its wines.

Discover our full M&S shopper’s guide below, including tasting notes and prices. All wines listed have been tasted and rated by some of the world’s leading wine experts at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022.

Shopper’s guide: award-winning wines from Marks & Spencer

Platinum

Les Domaines Brocard Organic Chablis, Burgundy, France 2019

Platinum, 97 points

£16

Ripe lemony fruit with a saline/seashell edge and a pleasantly flinty minerality. Very lifted, with herbal notes bringing additional complexity. There is some structure and substance to the wine which is harmonious and well balanced. Altogether pleasant and very good value. Alc 13.5%

Silver

Delacourt Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 90 points

£22

Zesty and citrussy, with lemon, lime, grapefruit, roasted peach, nectarine, fresh thyme. Focused and lean. Alc 12.5%

M&S, Classics No2 Riesling, Pfalz, Germany 2020

Silver, 90 points

£10

Elegant nose with slightly restrained fruit, hints of citrus fruit, lemon peel and Mirabelle. Enjoyable and well-balanced. Alc 12%

M&S, Found Moschofilero & Roditis, Peloponnese, Greece 2021

Silver, 90 points

£8.50

Gorgeous aromatics of rose petals, lychee and tropical fruits. On the palate is it refreshing and juicy, with a zippy finish. Alc 12.5%

M&S, Found Ribolla Gialla, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021

Silver, 90 points

£8

Floral, apple, lime and almond nose. Fresh and juicy with simple nutty and citrusy flavours. A very pleasant and enjoyable glassful. Alc 12%

Saint Clair, James Sinclair Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Silver, 90 points

£16

Lifted aromas of white flowers, apple skin, guava and mineral notes. Juicy palate with a vibrant acidity. Youthful and satisfying. Alc 13%

Viña Indomita Chardonnay, Bío Bío, Chile 2020

Silver, 90 points

£12

Nut and red apple aromas. The palate is crisp and lean with touches of dairy. Good acidity comes with zesty fruits. Alc 13.5%

Salentein Barrel Selection Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

Silver, 92 points

£15

Well defined violet, blackberry and spice on the nose, soft, sandy tannins and a bright acidity on the palate. Alc 14.5%

M&S, El Duque de Miralta Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2017

Silver, 90 points

£13

Ripe cherry and vanilla nose. Suave, fleshy and round in the mouth with fine tannins and a poised structure. A pretty classic expression. Alc 13.5%

M&S, L’Or du Ciron, Sauternes, Bordeaux, France 2018

Silver, 90 points

£12.50 | 37.5cl

Beautiful nose of jasmine tea, honey, apricot marmalade and hints of coconut. Nicely textured with a refreshing acidity, rich and long. Alc 13%

M&S, Classics No41 Finest Reserve Port, Portugal NV

Silver, 90 points

£12

Tomato leaf, black pepper, dark bramble fruit and medicinal aromas. A very pleasant expression with firm, ripe tannins and a lengthy, spicy finish. Alc 20%

Bronze

Hush Heath, Balfour Classic Cuvée Brut, Kent, England NV

Bronze, 89 points

£22

This fizz offers bags of red fruits along with light aromas of lemons, apples, orchard fruits and peaches…with a touch of spice. Concentrated, with a long finish. Alc 12%

M&S, Classics No12 Crémant de Bourgogne Brut, Burgundy, France NV

Bronze, 87 points

£12

Pronounced floral aromas with apricot and subtle brioche. Refreshing style with vibrant acidity and citrus flavours. Alc 12%

Louis Vertay Brut, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 87 points

£18

Sea air attractive aromas. Lovely flavours of figs, flowers, honey and a hint of chocolate. Alc 12.5%

Delacourt Rosé Brut, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 89 points

£24

Ripe fruity aromas with touches of perfumed raspberry. Lovely firm and savoury finish palate.Alc 12.5%

M&S, Classics No1 Bourgogne, Burgundy, France 2020

Bronze, 89 points

£10

Pronounced ripe apple and floral with some herbaceous, grassy touches and a note of oak. 12.5%

M&S, Florent Rouve Selection Viré-Clessé, Burgundy, France 2020

Bronze, 89 points

£16

Subtle stone fruits with some honeyed notes. Ripe, but not too heavy. Simple but pleasant. Alc 13%

M&S, Margaux, Bordeaux, France 2019

Bronze, 88 points

£23

Ripe cassis nose with hints of black pepper notes. Fresh acidity supported by a juicy fruit core. Alc 14%

M&S, Found Xinomavro & Mandilaria, Greece 2020

Bronze, 87 points

£9.50

Lovely nose of red and black berry fruits with plums notes. Velvety tannins, well made. Alc 13.5%

M&S, Ebenezer & Seppeltsfield Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia 2020

Bronze, 86 points

£14

Vanilla and chocolate overlie plummy fruits, finishing with a spicy dryness. Alc 14.5%