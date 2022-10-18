Shopper’s guide: award-winning wines from Oddbins

Oddbins turned in some excellent results at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards, including a Value Platinum and a good handful of Gold and Silver medals.



Just 15 wines were awarded Value Platinum at this year’s Decanter World Wine Awards and among them was Tikveš Merak Vranec-Merlot-Plavec 2021– the highest-scoring of the 25 wines from North Macedonia in this year’s competition – earning 97 points and costing just £10.50. Undeniably well made, its juicy fruit, well-judged tannins and subtle wood are in balance.

Of Oddbins’ four Gold medals, three came from the New World and one from Champagne. Clocking in with 96 points was Charles Heidsieck Blanc de Blancs Brut NV. Judges rated this classic Champagne’s combination of rich fruit and biscuity notes.

From New Zealand, Rapaura Springs Rohe Blind River Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (95 points) from Marlborough is as vibrant as Sauvignon Blanc comes, with high notes of fresh citrus and hints of capsicum and tomato leaf. And from Australia came one for fans of sweet wines: De Bortoli Show Liqueur Muscat NV (95 points). “Outstanding,” is how one judge summed up this wine’s concentrated palate of toffee, caramel and mocha.

South Africa’s Elgin is turning out excellent examples of Pinot Noir – such as the elegant Lothian of Elgin Pinot Noir 2019, awarded a Gold medal and 95 points. With notes of raspberry, cherry and wet slate, this is one for aficionados of Burgundy’s top red grape.

Oddbins turned in a notable performance in the sparkling category, with five Silver medals: four from Champagne, including two from Taittinger, one from Deutz and another from Charles Heidsieck. From England, Hambledon Classic Cuvée Brut NV (92 points) is worth seeking out for its orchard fruit and citrus nose, with gentle yeast and buttery notes.

Most of Oddbins’ 40 or so branches are in the London area, with the remainder across the UK. Find the full list of its medal winners below, complete with tasting notes and prices, all tasted and rated by some of the world’s leading wine experts at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022.

DWWA Shoppers’ Guide: Oddbins

*Value Platinum and Value Gold denotes wines under £15 retail. Learn more about DWWA Value categories here.

Platinum

Tikveš, Merak Vranec-Merlot-Plavec, Tikvesh, Povardarje, North Macedonia 2021

Value Platinum, 97 points

£10.50

Great value for money. Juicy and fruity, with a subtle wood harmony and some admirable rustic tannins. The wine finishes with some darker tones of spice which flow under the palate. Alc 13%

Gold

Charles Heidsieck, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, France NV

Gold, 96 points

£75

Rich and full style, with a smoky and clear-cut flinty note to begin. Aromas of dried and baked fruits accompanied by woody and autolytic notes. Very serious example, with intense biscuit and toast notes and such a classy texture. Charming. Alc 12%

Rapaura Springs, Rohe Blind River Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021

Gold, 95 points

£19

Classic bouquet of peach and citrus, fresh herbs and vibrant notes of capsicum and tomato leaf. Lovely palate texture, zingy and refreshing lively acidity. Alc 13.5%

Lothian of Elgin, Pinot Noir, Elgin, South Africa 2019

Gold, 95 points

£20

Lovely lifted Pinot fruit with raspberry and cherry and subtle oak spice detail. Lovely ripe, rich flavours of raspberry and strawberry, meaty-steak complexities, warm butter, and wet slate. The grippy yet fresh finish holds well-integrated oak with a lingering note of cherries. Alc 14%

De Bortoli, Show Liqueur Muscat, Australia NV

Gold, 95 points

£14 |50cl

A mellow nose of fresh ginger, toffee, mocha and rancio are followed by caramel, ginger toffee and mocha flavours. There’s lively acidity on the palate, giving balance and lift. Outstanding. Alc 18%

Silver

Hambledon, Classic Cuvée Brut, Hampshire, England NV

Silver, 92 points

£35

This is a true classic, perfectly balancing citrus fruits and savoury, yeasty characteristics. Green apples, quince, lemons, pears and the soft skin of the peach greet the nose. On the palate, apples, honey, butter, brioche and creamy lemon delight the tastebuds. The mousse is lively and the finish, citrus and mineral. Alc 12%

Deutz, Classic Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 91 points

£40

Very approachable and refreshing citrus, apples and brioche aromas. Refined palate with toasty and honeyed almond notes. Harmonious finish. Alc 12%

Taittinger, Prélude Grands Crus Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 91 points

£50

Fresh stone fruits and quince aromas with some white peach and florals touches. Rich golden apple with lemony zest flavours. Alc 12.5%

Taittinger, Brut, Champagne, France 2015

Silver, 90 points

£55

A classic style with honeyed creamy, quince and spices aromas. Lovely palate with hazelnuts and toasty notes. Attractive long finish. Alc 12.5%

Charles Heidsieck, Rosé Réserve Brut, Champagne, France NV

Silver, 94 points

£65

Lovely vanilla, toast, red fruit jam, plums, lees, brioche and croissant aromas. Palate with very good integration of the fine mousse. Alc 12%

Grgich Hills, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA 2018

Silver, 94 points

£74

Blackcurrant, cigar box, cedar and savoury toast aromas. Layers of blackberry and black cherry with well-integrated oak and supple tannins. Plush palate, bright cassis finish. Alc 14.2%

La Rioja Alta, Viña Ardanza, Rioja, Spain 2016

Silver, 94 points

£30

Huge tropical fruit, coconut, vanilla spice and black fruit aromatics with a superbly concentrated palate and long, grippy, velvety finish. Superb! Alc 14.5%

Querciabella, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Silver, 93 points

£27

Plenty of generous Black Forest gateau richness with charming dark chocolate, cold coffee, and mocha complexity. Intense yet elegant. Alc 14%

Santolin, Gladysdale Pinot Noir, Yarra Valley, Victoria, Australia 2019

Silver, 92 points

£26

Smoky, savoury nose but sweet red fruits on the palate. Complex earthy, meaty palate, with a clean-cut precision. Well integrated tannins and a long, savoury finish. Alc 14.5%

Áster, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2019

Silver, 90 points

£23

Attractive high-toned black cherry fruit, cassis and spice nose, with bold tannins, fleshy fruit, good ageing potential and a long finish. Alc 14.5%

