Top Tempranillo wines of the Decanter World Wine Awards

Tempranillo, Spain’s most important red grape variety, is versatile – capable of producing juicy, red-fruit driven young wines as well as wines that can withstand long ageing periods in oak, gaining complexity with layers of vanilla, leather, tobacco spice and liquorice.

Considered native to Rioja, Tempranillo is now a key variety in Spain’s most prominent wine regions, notably Ribera del Duero where it is known as Tinto Fino, and with its popularity worldwide, Tempranillo is now grown in wine regions across the world.

Results from the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) are exemplar of this experimentation and growth of plantings worldwide with award-winning examples coming from Argentina and Australia to Mexico, Morocco, Moldova, Greece and Turkey.

Spain, however, remains Tempranillo’s mainstay with almost 700 wines – varietal or blended – awarded a medal at DWWA 2020.

While a majority of the competition’s top-scoring Tempranillo wines come from Rioja and Ribera del Duero, award-winning examples, including 95+ point Tempranillo wines from Costers del Segre and Castilla y Léon, can be found throughout many of Spain’s wine regions.

During judging month, DWWA 2020 Co-Chair and Spanish wine expert Sarah Jane Evans MW commented, ‘For me, Spain is the most exciting country in the world so I come as a convert, but I think I can convert anyone.

‘I think of the judging I’ve done so far, all over Spain, each flight supports something super great… and then the classics, you know, eventually you get to taste the classics and you are like, Wow, this blows me away. It’s been a great voyage.’

While Tempranillo excels when blended with other varieties, to celebrate International Tempranillo Day and narrow an incredible list of top-scoring Tempranillo wines from the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards, we highlight the competition’s 95+ point varietal Tempranillo wines, plus tasting notes from the expert DWWA judges…

DWWA 2020: Top Tempranillo wines

(All wines below are 100% Tempranillo. Select the wine of interest for additional wine details and stockists)

Platinum, 97 points

Stupendous toast, sweet spice, vanilla and coffee nose. Dark plums and vanilla dominate the palate. Rich and sweet-fruited, complex and very classic. Youthful, unshackled glory; deliciously well played.

Platinum, 97 points

Fascinating savoury, tomato leaf and red fruit nose. Rich, voluptuous, very concentrated, with plenty of graphite and concentrated black fruit. Showy, very wooded but in the modern style with abundant primary fruit. A real masterpiece of control.

Platinum, 97 points

Stylish wine with a stunning nutmeg and red fruit nose. The palate displays generous, very well-handled oak and gushing blackcurrant and bramble fruit flavours. Zippy and svelte with a long, layered, creamy finish. Perfection in a glass.

Gold, 96 points

Glamorous toffee, cocoa, molasses and prune nose. Rich and opulent, with a brocade of red berry fruits garnished with spice and toasty oak. Opens a conversation that will continue for some time to come.

Gold, 96 points

You can’t say no to a wine such as this with complex grapefruit, wild strawberry, citrus, herby and floral scents. It’s crisp on the palate with a pink grapefruit and redcurrant core, great texture and a long finish.

Gold, 95 points

Inviting camphor, clove, cinnamon spice and vanilla bouquet. The tannins are huge at this stage but have a velvety texture. The freshness carries through to the finish. Will richly repay patience.

Gold, 95 points

Sweet black fruit and oriental spice dominate the nose. There is an interesting salty and umami note here, too. Very dense and deeply-flavoured on the palate with chunky tannins and spicy oak. Needs time.