Bordeaux en primeur: Haut-Médoc 2016 wines

See Jane Anson's tasting notes for the top Haut-Médoc 2016 wines, tasted en primeur...

Some extremely successful wines in this category.

The 1855 classified wines and top crus bourgeois have produced some of their best-ever bottles.

But there are successes across the board as the dry, late-harvest summer meant long, slow ripening for the Cabernet Sauvignon.

The wines have fruit and power combined with high levels of silky tannins.

The below wines are some of the top scoring Haut-Médoc 2016 – find all of the Haut-Médoc 2016 wines here.