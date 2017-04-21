Bordeaux en primeur: Médoc 2016 wines

Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the Médoc 2016 wines...

Medoc 2016
TAGS:

See all Médoc 2016 wines

Lots of choice for early- to medium-term drinking across cru bourgeois and cru artisan level.

The heat that zapped the green pepper pyrazine character was extremely helpful for good-quality Médoc wines, and they tend to be fruity, without herbaceous notes.

The wines below are the top scoring wines from Médoc 2016 – find all Médoc 2016 wines here. 