Bordeaux en primeur: Médoc 2016 wines

Jane Anson's en primeur tasting notes for the Médoc 2016 wines...

Lots of choice for early- to medium-term drinking across cru bourgeois and cru artisan level.

The heat that zapped the green pepper pyrazine character was extremely helpful for good-quality Médoc wines, and they tend to be fruity, without herbaceous notes.

The wines below are the top scoring wines from Médoc 2016 – find all Médoc 2016 wines here.