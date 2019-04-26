Early opinions of Bordeaux 2018 is that it's a ripe vintage, which is full of surprises that has pockets of brilliance but also some inconsistencies.

With early releases from Angélus (down 8.7%), Labegorce and Marquis d’Alesme Becker the tone has been set. Jane’s full Bordeaux 2018 En Primeur report can be read here and with renewed interest from the US market you can see why some are drawing comparisons to the 2009 vintage.

Ratings and summaries for key appellations

Jane Anson also believes that there could be particularly good value in some areas in the Bordeaux 2018 vintage. See her hidden gems from across Médoc, Fronsac and lesser-known appellations here.

Most of the top wines from 2018, especially the reds, will not be bottled until at least the second half of 2020.

Looking for comparisons? See our Bordeaux vintage guide page.

Below, you can find links to all of our latest articles, including updates on the Bordeaux futures campaign.