After tasting 243 Piedmont Nebbiolos from Barolo, Barbaresco and the Langhe, Aldo Fiordelli has given his verdict on the latest releases from the region.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all the wines he tasted scoring 93 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
GB Burlotto, MonviglieroBarolo (Verduno)98
Conterno Fantino, Vigna Sorì GinestraBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)97
Giovanni Rosso, Vignarionda Ester CanaleBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)97
Guido Porro, Vigna Santa CaterinaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)97
Massolino, ParafadaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)97
Azelia, MargheriaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)96
Bartolo MascarelloBarolo (Barolo)96
Conterno Fantino, Mosconi Vigna PedBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)96
Domenico Clerico, Ciabot Mentin - GinestraBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)96
Gaja, SperssBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)96
GB Burlotto, AccliviBarolo (Verduno)96
GB Burlotto, Cannubi VallettaBarolo (Barolo)96
Giovanni Rocca, MosconiBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)96
Giuseppe Rinaldi, Tre TineBarolo96
Guido Porro, GianettoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)96
Massolino, MargheriaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)96
Palladino, ParafadaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)96
Boasso, GabuttiBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)95
Casa E di Mirafiore, LazzaritoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)95
Ceretto, BrunateBarolo95
CerettoBarolo (Bussia)95
Ceretto, PrapòBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)95
Ettore Germano, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)95
Francesco Rinaldi & Figli, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)95
Fratelli Alessandria, GramolereBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)95
Gaja, ConteisaBarolo95
Giacomo Fenocchio, VilleroBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)95
Giuseppe Rinaldi, BrunateBarolo (Barolo)95
Marco MarengoBarolo (La Morra)95
Massolino, ParussiBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)95
Pio Cesare, MosconiBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)95
Pio Cesare, OrnatoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)95
Réva, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)95
Vietti, LazzaritoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)95
Amalia, Le Coste di MonforteBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)94
Aurelio Settimo, Rocche dell'AnnunziataBarolo (La Morra)94
Azelia, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)94
Azelia, San RoccoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)94
Azelia, Bricco FiascoBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)94
Brezza, SarmassaBarolo (Barolo)94
Bruna Grimaldi, BadarinaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)94
Casa E di Mirafiore, PaiagalloBarolo (Barolo)94
Cascina Bongiovanni, PernannoBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)94
Cavallotto, Bricco BoschisBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)94
Diego ConternoBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)94
Domenico Clerico, Ginestra - PajanaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)94
Fabio Oberto, BrunateBarolo (La Morra)94
Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)94
Gagliasso, Rocche dell'AnnunziataBarolo (La Morra)94
Gigi Rosso, Bricco San PietroBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)94
Giovanni Rosso, SerraBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)94
Giovanni RossoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)94
Guido Porro, Vigna LazzairascoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)94
Marchesi di Barolo, SarmassaBarolo (Barolo)94
Mauro Veglio, PaiagalloBarolo (Barolo)94
Michele Chiarlo, CerequioBarolo (La Morra)94
Monchiero, MontanelloBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)94
Paolo Scavino, Bric del FiascBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)94
Schiavenza, BroglioBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)94
Borgogno, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)93
Brovia, Brea Ca' MiaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)93
Carlo Revello, GiachiniBarolo (La Morra)93
Cascina BongiovanniBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)93
Cavalier Bartolomeo, San LorenzoBarolo (Barolo)93
Domenico ClericoBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)93
E. Molino, Bricco RoccaBarolo (La Morra)93
Ferdinando Principiano, Ravera di MonforteBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)93
Figli Luigi Oddero, Rocche RiveraBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)93
Fratelli Revello, ConcaBarolo (La Morra)93
Fratelli SeghesioBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)93
GaresioBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)93
Giovanni Rocca, Ravera di MonforteBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)93
Le Cecche, Bricco San PietroBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)93
Oddero, VilleroBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)93
Pietro Rinaldi, MonviglieroBarolo (Verduno)93
Pio CesareBarolo93
Pressenda, Bricco San PietroBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)93
Massolino, Vignarionda RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)98
Ettore Germano, Lazzarito RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)97
Figli Luigi Oddero, Vignarionda RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)97
Cavallotto, Bricco Boschis Vigna San Giuseppe RiservaBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)96
Oddero, Vigna Mondoca RiservaBarolo (Bussia)96
Brezza, Sarmassa Vigna Bricco RiservaBarolo (Barolo)95
Ca' Brusà, Bricco San Pietro Vigna d'Vai RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)95
Giacomo Fenocchio, 90 dì RiservaBarolo (Bussia)95
Cascina Ballarin, Bricco Rocca RiservaBarolo (La Morra)94
Palladino, San Bernardo RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)94
Sobrero, Pernanno RiservaBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)94
Tenuta Carretta, Cannubi RiservaBarolo (Barolo)94
Boasso, Margheria RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)93
Bolmida, RiservaBarolo (Bussia)93
E Molino, Riserva del Fico RiservaBarolo (La Morra)93
Paolo Manzone, RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)93
Cisa Asinari dei Marchesi di Grésy, Camp Gros Martinenga RiservaBarbaresco96
Carlo Giacosa, Luca RiservaBarbaresco95
Cascina Luisin, RiservaBarbaresco94
Ugo Lequio, Gallina RiservaBarbaresco94
Albino Rocca, Ronchi RiservaBarbaresco93
Castello di Neive, Albesani Santo Stefano RiservaBarbaresco93
Produttori del Barbaresco, Pora RiservaBarbaresco93
Bruno Rocca, RabajàBarbaresco96
Ceretto, AsiliBarbaresco96
Carlo Giacosa, AsiliBarbaresco95
GajaBarbaresco95
Bruno Rocca, CurràBarbaresco94
Carlo Giacosa, OvelloBarbaresco94
Ceretto, GallinaBarbaresco94
Bel Colle, PajorèBarbaresco93
Bruno RoccaBarbaresco93
Cascina Luisin, RabajàBarbaresco93
Cascina Morassino, OvelloBarbaresco93
CerettoBarbaresco93

