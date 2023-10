How does it work?

To take advantage of this offer, just enter the promo code TRIAL50 in the specified promotional box during the checkout process. This will enable you to initiate a 4-week trial at an incredibly low price. Please keep in mind that this offer is exclusively valid for the monthly subscription option.

If you don't cancel your trial before it ends, your subscription will automatically renew after the 4-week trial period, and you will be billed for a monthly subscription at half the regular price until you choose to cancel. You can enjoy this half-price offer for the following 11 months after the trial's conclusion.



Upon concluding the 11-month period of enjoying this exclusive offer, your subscription will continue at our regular monthly subscription rate without any action required on your part.

Note about the trial period

To cancel your subscription during the trial simply follow the instructions below:

Log into your account

Click “MY ACCOUNT” in the top right hand corner

Select “Decanter Premium Subscription”

Deselect the box “Auto Renew” and you will not be charged at the end of 4 weeks.

This offer is exclusively available for new subscribers. Sign up before the 18th August 2023.

If you have any question please contact support@decanter.com