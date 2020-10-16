Historic estate for sale in Chianti Classico country

With views over the Chianti Classico hills in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, the property at San Casciano in Val di Pesa boasts landscaped gardens, an entrance lined by cypress trees, olive groves and also a small vineyard.

Located around 30 minutes by car from Florence, there are also three swimming pools, two private villas, three atelier apartments and also a ‘historic dwelling’ containing a further four apartment spaces.

‘The estate’s stylish interiors have been carefully renovated by local artisans using the finest Tuscan materials,’ said the listing by Christie’s International Real Estate, in partnership with Italian estate agency Romolini Immobiliare.

There are 1.4 hectares (ha) of vines on the five-hectare estate (12 acres), which excludes the 20,000 square metres of living space.

The estate traces its roots back to the 13th century and also includes a chapel built in 1647.

More recently, the late Dutch artist Karel Appel lived and worked in the ‘atelier’ building at the property between 1989 and 2000; his ‘horse’ is located in the lavender garden, said the listing.

The dream of owning a villa or farmhouse among Tuscany’s rolling hills has long captured the imagination of wine and food lovers.

Yet, local estate agents have reported strong interest from potential buyers in 2020, particularly among those able to work remotely.

Gemma Bruce, MD and cofounder of Casa & Country, told Decanter.com in July this year that prospective buyers were reassessing their lifestyles.

‘Off the back of the [Covid-19] pandemic, people are wanting property with agricultural land. If they can have vines [as well] then that’s great.’

