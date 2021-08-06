Property: Luxury Sonoma hobby vineyard listed for sale

Lying in a quiet, rural setting just outside of Sonoma, this hobby vineyard estate also includes olive trees and a 40-foot outdoor pool.

‘Rarely does a property such as this become available,’ according to the listing by Carol Sebastiani for Sotheby’s International Realty’s wine country brokerage.

Listed for $4.495m, the property covers around 1.6 hectares (four acres) with a three-bedroom, farmhouse-style main residence.

There’s also a guest house, close by to the 600-vine ‘hobby’ vineyard planted to the Petite Sirah grape variety – also known as ‘Durif’.

Images reveal an estate surrounded by trees, hills and other vineyards with lots of outdoor seating options for that sunset glass of wine – from a terrace to sofa-style seats and also sun loungers around the pool.

While there’s no winery on-site, Petite Sirah is known for its ability to produce relatively full-bodied, robust red wines, and California is one of the key regions for the variety around the world.

There were around 4,841 hectares (just under 12,000 acres) of Petite Sirah planted across the state in 2020, according to a recent US government report.

It said around 276 of those hectares (683 acres) were in Sonoma County.

So-called hobby vineyards don’t have a strict definition on the property market.

As previously reported, it is generally assumed that a buyer doesn’t need to generate their main income from the grapes, and may not need the wine side of things to make a commercial profit.

Alternatively, it might involve the vineyards being managed by a third party.

