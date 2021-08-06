{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTIwNGM3ZTA4YWNmNWY4ODdiNWU0MTEwNDFlM2MzZjZkMTEwNzJjNjM5YWYyNDM4N2YxNjIzYTQ5MmJhNDc3Mg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Property: Luxury Sonoma hobby vineyard listed for sale

A luxurious farmhouse-style residence listed for nearly $5m offers the chance to own a small ‘hobby’ vineyard in the heart of California wine country.
Lying in a quiet, rural setting just outside of Sonoma, this hobby vineyard estate also includes olive trees and a 40-foot outdoor pool.

luxury sonoma vineyard property listed by Sotheby's and Carol Sebastiani

Photo: Courtesy of Carol Sebastiani Properties.

‘Rarely does a property such as this become available,’ according to the listing by Carol Sebastiani for Sotheby’s International Realty’s wine country brokerage.

Listed for $4.495m, the property covers around 1.6 hectares (four acres) with a three-bedroom, farmhouse-style main residence.

There’s also a guest house, close by to the 600-vine ‘hobby’ vineyard planted to the Petite Sirah grape variety – also known as ‘Durif’.

luxury sonoma vineyard property listed by Sotheby's and Carol Sebastiani

Photo: Courtesy of Carol Sebastiani Properties.

Images reveal an estate surrounded by trees, hills and other vineyards with lots of outdoor seating options for that sunset glass of wine – from a terrace to sofa-style seats and also sun loungers around the pool.

While there’s no winery on-site, Petite Sirah is known for its ability to produce relatively full-bodied, robust red wines, and California is one of the key regions for the variety around the world.

luxury sonoma vineyard property listed by Sotheby's and Carol Sebastiani

Photo: Courtesy of Carol Sebastiani Properties.

There were around 4,841 hectares (just under 12,000 acres) of Petite Sirah planted across the state in 2020, according to a recent US government report.

It said around 276 of those hectares (683 acres) were in Sonoma County.

So-called hobby vineyards don’t have a strict definition on the property market.

As previously reported, it is generally assumed that a buyer doesn’t need to generate their main income from the grapes, and may not need the wine side of things to make a commercial profit.

Alternatively, it might involve the vineyards being managed by a third party.

